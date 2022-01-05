Meet Kefir, a ‘giant’ cat that has been getting attention on the internet

Kefir is a maine coon cat that lives with its owner Yuliya in Russia. The 1 year and 9 months feline is successful wherever it goes. With approximately 12 kg, the cat scares anyone because of its size, and according to the tutor, at first sight it can be mistaken for a dog.

A picture of grumpy kefir. (Photo: Reproduction/yuliyamnn)

“It’s normal for Maine Coons to keep growing until they are 3 years old. It’s funny how others react to seeing him because he’s huge”, Yuliya said in an interview with the website Bored Panda.

The tutor has the cat in her lap. (Photo: Reproduction/yuliyamnn)

The cat was found through a cattery, a specific shelter for cats.

The tutors fell in love with the animal’s silky white coat, which only accepts natural food with pieces of meat. The pussy refuses to eat dry feed.

The cat is walking around the house with a shaved fur. (Photo: Reproduction/yuliyamnn)

But not everything is flowers, according to the tutor, the biggest disadvantage is the amount of hair that the feline releases around the house. Despite this, Kefir is part of the family and treated like a king.

Kefir is leaning on the tutor’s shoulders. (Photo: Reproduction/yuliyamnn)

All members of the family love him! The feline is a ‘gentle kitten’ in the body of a giant beast.

“Overall this is a super smart cat. Strangely, you can feel the general atmosphere of the house. Kefir doesn’t meow, doesn’t scream, and doesn’t ruin furniture. A truly perfect cat”, concluded the tutor.

The cat is riding a scooter. (Photo: Reproduction/yuliyamnn)

The origin of the breed is not known for sure. Many stories exist to try to explain the emergence, it is speculated that the state of Maine, in the United States, is the birthplace of this giant cat (which explains the name Maine Coon).

Its exaggerated size can be justified as an evolutionary characteristic of the species to withstand extreme cold. The average height of the breed is 35 cm and can reach up to 1.20 m in length and the weight of Maine Coons varies between 4 kg and 16 kg.

Kefir is sitting on the edge of the tub while the tutor takes a shower. (Photo: Reproduction/yuliyamnn)

Did you already know this breed? Would you adopt a giant cat? Me for sure!