Mega da Virada: fourth jackpot winner in Campinas seeks Caixa agency to withdraw prize; ten are still expected | Campinas and Region

Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed this Tuesday night (4) that a fourth winner of the jackpot that took half of the prize at the Mega-Sena da Virada, in Campinas (SP), sought an agency of the institution to redeem the prize of R$ 13,504,454.55. millions. Altogether there are 14 contemplated, but ten are still expected to deliver the amount. The sum is R$189 million.

The deadline is 90 days from the date of the draw held on December 31st. If the amount is not withdrawn within this period, it is transferred to the Higher Education Financing Fund (Fies).

The winners did not organize a raffle and are random people who bought the game at the counter of the “Campeão da Barão” lottery, at Shopping Iguatemi. The other half of Mega da Virada’s value comes from a simple bet in Cabo Frio (RJ). The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.

What chances do I have of winning with a single bet?

How much BRL 350 million can earn per month?

Mega da Virada: number 10 is the most drawn; see other curiosities

What can you buy with each share?

The request of g1, economist Roberto Brito de Carvalho, from PUC-Campinas, helped to assemble a list of references on applications.

According to Brito de Carvalho, the application of a savings quota monthly yields approximately R$ 75,000. For this, he considered an income of 0.5%, in addition to the rate.

“Higher risk investments could promote income of up to R$ 400 thousand per month, if volatilities are favorable. Equity fund or investments in papers in the international market.”

With the money stopped and not yielding, each player has a ‘daily loss’ of R$ 2,500 without putting value on savings, for example. The economist points out that other low-risk investments can be made by bettors, including national treasury bills and CDB (bank deposit certificate).

The premium for each quota, evaluated from the perspective of the new minimum wage of R$1,212, makes it possible to calculate the almost millenary time to reach the hefty sum: 928 years until reaching R$13.5 million.

The prize of each share allows the purchase of 1,777 iPhone 13, 128 GB version. The device is one of those on the list of “high-end devices” and costs R$ 7,599 on Apple’s website.

2 of 3 iPhone 13 — Photo: Playback/YouTube iPhone 13 — Photo: Playback/YouTube

Using the quota, the winner can buy 182 units of Onix, the most popular vehicle in November 2021, according to a survey by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). The reference price is R$73,890 on the Chevrolet automaker’s website.

3 out of 3 Chevrolet Onix was only the seventh best-selling car in Brazil in April — Photo: Disclosure Chevrolet Onix was only the seventh best-selling car in Brazil in April — Photo: Disclosure

What is done with the money raised with Mega da Virada?

According to Caixa, Mega da Virada 2021 registered 333 million bets, with a total proceeds of R$ 1.51 billion. Considering the bets from Campinas and Cabo Frio, the amount paid to the winners is R$ 378 million. The excess amount, says the institution, is used to promote development.

“Because it directs almost half of its entire collection to social programs and projects in areas such as sports, culture, social security, health, security, among others”, explains the bank in a note.