Méliuz (CASH3) closes partnership with Mastercard for cards

Méliuz (CASH3) informed this Tuesday (4) that it has closed a strategic alliance with Mastercard Brasil Soluções de Pagamento to offer the credit card and Méliuz account with the Mastercard brand to its users.

“Méliuz and Mastercard place Brazil as one of the first countries in Latin America and the world to offer its users a credit card without a magnetic stripe, reducing fraud and the cost of issuing the card”, the company informed in a statement to CVM.

According to the company, the new Méliuz card will be platinum and digital first, will feature the technology of payment by approximation, will have no annual fee, will be bureaucratic-free and will feature cashback and cryptoback.

“In less than two months, our waiting list for the new Méliuz credit card has already exceeded 500,000 subscribers,” he said.

The intention, according to the company, is to deliver “a safe, competitive and no bureaucracy product” to users.

To purchase in advance, interested parties need to subscribe to a list available on the company’s website.

