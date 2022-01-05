Mercedes posted cryptic tweet about Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One future has been in doubt since that dramatic final day of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi.

The seven-time world champion had a record eighth world title snatched from him in the closing laps after an out-of-regulation decision by race director Michael Masi.

The facts are already known by internet users who access the Autoracing, so there is no need to repeat them.

In any case, Hamilton showed a lot of class after the Abu Dhabi disaster by greeting champion Verstappen, but little has been heard of the Brit since then.

He stopped following everyone on Instagram during the holiday season, hasn’t posted anything else on Twitter and many wonder whether or not he plans to return in 2022 after his boss Toto Wolff said he didn’t know.

Now, we can get an answer after Mercedes posted a cryptic tweet suggesting Hamilton is eager to come back and try to break the world drivers’ title record he now shares with yesterday’s birthday boy Michael Schumacher, both on 7.

Adversity causes some to break; others to break records. 💜🖤💪 pic.twitter.com/KVTf6iXKma — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 2, 2022

He’s coming back, don’t you think?

All motorsport buffs want to see at least another year of Hamilton vs. Verstappen madness, and with new cars coming into the game this season, having one of the greatest drivers of all time dueling against the young Dutch champion and genius can only be good. for sport.

If hopes are realised, the new cars will be much more balanced and could see names like McLaren and Ferrari – both with excellent driver pairs – offer a real challenge to current powerhouses Mercedes and Red Bull.

With an exciting new teammate in George Russell and a new challenge presented by a different car, Hamilton may once again have the chance to show why he is one of the greatest figures in motorsport of all time.