Mercedes presents a sustainable concept that reuses even baby diapers – 01/04/2022

Mercedes has unveiled its newest concept, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX – an electric vehicle capable of reaching 1,000 km of autonomy. The launch occasion is CES 2022, a technology fair held in the North American city of Las Vegas. The model had been having its teasers unveiled by the brand for over a year.

Its longer range is due to its reduced battery weight and improved aerodynamics. Its efficiency is less than 10 kWh every 100 km.

The battery – developed by the HPP (High Performance Powertrains) division and the German brand’s Formula 1 team – has the same 100 kWh as that of the Mercedes EQS 450+, which has already been launched onto the streets. However, here it is 50% smaller and 30% lighter.

Thus, the concept is a total of 1750 kg, with other tricks to make it lighter like magnesium wheels, aluminum alloy brake discs and plastic doors reinforced with carbon and glass. Plus, there are tires with low rolling resistance, adjustable rear diffuser, on-demand battery cooling and a system that sends 95% of available battery power to the wheels.

We still have the roof panel, which has 117 solar cells, contributing 25 km to autonomy. The model is powered by only one engine, 204 hp, located in the rear wheels. So your focus is more on efficiency, not power.

The car uses sustainable materials such as Dessertex seats (upholstery derived from cactuses) and vegan leather made from mushrooms. On the other hand, the rear floor is made of plastic made from landfill waste, including garden waste and baby diapers.

Finally, the EQXX has a huge 8k 47.5 inch touchscreen in its cabin in front of the driver and passenger. The EQS has a 56-inch hyperscreen panel, however with three screens instead of one.

