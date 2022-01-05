Merger with Votorantim and CPPIB gives firepower to renewable energy – Money Times

THE Cesp (CESP6) disclosed this Tuesday (4) more details about the assets of the company’s controlling shareholders, Votorantim and CPPIB.

With the disclosure, the BTG Pactual improved its assessment of VTRM’s portfolio — a vehicle resulting from the consolidation — and began to see an increase in the company’s firepower to expand its renewable energy platform, as well as an improvement in the company’s governance.

The bank also reiterates its purchase recommendation for Cesp shares, with a target price of R$ 32 — which implies a potential increase of 48% based on the last closing (3).

The corporate restructuring

Cesp’s corporate restructuring aims to consolidate, together with the company, Votorantim and CPPIB assets in a new vehicle called VTRM. The consolidation will create a company with, in addition to the 1,540 MW of hydroelectric capacity of Cesp, capacity to:

565 MW of operational wind;

409 MW of wind under construction;

497 MW of hydro operational;

a 1,779 MW solar duct;

a 160 MW SHP pipeline; and

an energy trading arm.

When the transaction was announced in October 2020, Votorantim’s assets were valued at an equity value of R$2.5 billion and VTRM’s portfolio at R$4.7 billion. Cesp was valued at R$8.64 billion, or R$26.27/share, still below the value considered fair by BTG of R$32/share.

Originally, the bank valued VTRM’s wind portfolio at a book value of BRL 2.81 billion, while assigning an EV/Ebitda (company value with earnings before taxes and fees) multiple of 12.4x to the hydro portfolio of Votorantim, reaching an equity value of R$ 2.13 billion. The commercial arm and pipeline received zero value.

New details on restructuring

With the new details released, BTG improved its valuation for the company, but said that the level has not yet reached the ideal.

The bank values ​​Votorantim’s assets at an equity value of BRL 2.69 billion and VTRM’s assets at BRL 3.39 billion, for a combined total valuation of BRL 6.09 billion.

João Pimentel, Gisele Gushiken and Luis Mollo, analysts at BTG, also point out that, if investors are willing to include the pipeline in their accounts, the estimate is that it could contribute with an additional NPV (net present value) of R$ 465 millions.

Although the additional information provided has shown a higher value for the assets, BTG believes the valuation appears “stretched and unfavorable to Cesp’s minority shareholders due to the lower than expected implied valuation”.

However, bank analysts point out that the restructuring should result in a diversified portfolio to capture the great opportunities on offer in Brazil’s renewable energy space. “The R$1.5 billion capital injection by CPPIB will also increase the company’s firepower to expand its renewable energy platform”, they complete.

Furthermore, analysts believe that a migration to the new market will help improve governance.

