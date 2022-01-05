Messi again test positive for Covid-19; DJ and band defend themselves – 01/04/2022 – Sport

Argentine Lionel Messi still does not know when he will be able to return to France to re-appear at Paris Saint-Germain. This Tuesday (4), he again received a positive result in the test to detect Covid-19 and therefore will remain isolated in Rosario, Argentina, where he spent the end of year festivities with his family.

Since Sunday (2), when the information that the star had been infected by the new coronavirus became public, a DJ and a band from Argentina began to receive threats on their social networks from fans who accuse the artists of Messi’s contagion.

“They say I contaminated him. They even called me a murderer and sent a lot of angry messages,” said DJ Fer Palacio, invited by the star to play at a party on Christmas Eve.

The musician, however, released a video in which, in addition to defending himself against the accusations, he presented a negative PCR test for Covid-19. “I don’t have Covid, and here I show it. I didn’t contaminate Messi,” he wrote.

Palacio was accused because, days before the party promoted by the player, he participated in an event that registered two cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

The band Los Palmeras, present at Messi’s celebration, also used social media to say that all members had been tested negative for the disease. The group’s vocalist, Rubén Deicas, published a photo of his exam. “All tests negative. To many friends who were concerned,” he wrote.

The shirt number 10 of the Argentine national team, for the time being, has not commented on the accusations against the artists with whom he spent the end-of-year festivities.

In Instagram posts, he and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo showed videos of them dancing without masks. PSG did not say whether the attacker is vaccinated.

In his last post on the social network, the Argentine released a retrospective of his last season, recalling moments for Barcelona, ​​the Argentine national team and PSG. In the caption, he thanked him for the victories he achieved in 2021 and said he can’t wait for “this m… virus to end soon”.

According to the Télam news agency, the ace has “good health” and, every 24 hours, performs a new PCR test, waiting for a negative result.

Despite having a private plane to travel from Argentina to France, the player must present a negative test for Covid-19 in order to enter the European country. According to the Argentine press, the athlete tested positive on December 26th and, therefore, would be in the last days of the mandatory quarantine.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino, who could not count on the star in the 4-0 victory over Vannes, in the French Cup, on Monday (3), said after the match that he does not yet know when the player will be available to him. .

For the coach, the chances of the athlete participating in the duel with Lyon next Sunday (4), for the French Championship, are small —besides him, Bernat, Rico, Bitumazala and Donnarumma will be out of the game for having contracted Covid-19.

“It’s a very strange virus, sometimes it’s hard to understand everything. We have players who test positive, we follow the isolation rules and we will see its development,” said Pochettino.

Messi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in August 2020, with a contract until 2023 and the possibility of renewal. In 16 games for the French team, he scored eight goals.