Meteor shakes American soil with the energy of 30 tons of TNT

A meteor that caused an earthquake on New Year’s Day in Pittsburgh, the second most populous city in the US state of Pennsylvania, burst into the atmosphere with an explosion of energy equivalent to about 30 tons of TNT (or trinitrotoluene, a solid compound and yellow widely used as a military explosive and in demolitions).

According to what NASA posted on the Meteor Watch Facebook page on Sunday (2), a “reasonable guess” of the meteor’s speed at about 72,400 km/h would allow an estimate of its size to be about a meter of diameter with a mass close to half a ton (454 kg).

“We are aware of numerous reports from citizens and the media of sonic boom heard in western Pennsylvania just minutes before 11:30 am on Jan. 1,” says the publication, accompanied by a satellite image.

Satellite GOES-16 captured a strong meteor signature around 11:20 am local time (13:20 am Brasília time). “Unfortunately the bright cloud background prevents us from getting an energy estimate at this point,” says the NASA Meteor Watch post. Image: NASA Meteor Watch

A nearby infrasound station recorded the bolide’s blast wave as it broke, allowing for estimates. According to the post, if not for the cloudy weather, the meteor would have been easily visible in the daytime sky — perhaps about 100 times the brightness of a full moon.

Shannon Hefferan of the National Weather Service told the Tribune-Review that the satellite data flashed over Washington County just before 11:30 am on Saturday (13:30 GMT), and by that time authorities suspected that it was the bang due to a meteor “falling through the atmosphere”.

According to Hefferan, a similar event took place on September 17 in Hardy County, West Virginia.

Residents of South Hills and other areas reported that they heard a loud noise, felt their homes shaking. Allegheny County authorities confirmed that there was no seismic activity, no thunder or lightning, reinforcing that the tremors were caused by the meteor.

