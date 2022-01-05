Michael Schumacher turns 53! See how he is currently

Credit: Ferrari / Disclosure

The legendary driver Michael Schumacher turned 53 years old this Monday (3). Biggest winner in Formula 1 history alongside Briton Lewis Hamilton with seven victories each, the German had a marked career wearing the colors of Ferrari.

Despite so much history in the sport, Schumacher has become a mystery home to an accident while on a family vacation in France. The athlete suffered severe brain damage after hitting his head against a rock while skiing in December 2013.

The current state of health of the former German pilot is still unknown, being kept under lock and key by the family. This secret, linked to the treatment in the little information, has already revolted Piero Ferrari, vice president of the team that receives his surname.

“I regret that we are talking about him today as if he were dead. He’s not dead but he can’t communicate“explained the son of Enzo Ferrari in an interview with the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, in October of last year.

HOW IS MICHAEL SCHUMACHER’S HEALTH

The German’s wife, Corinna Schumacher has already vented about her suffering with her husband’s current situation. “Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength. We’re together,” he said in a series produced by Neflix about the life of the motorsport idol.

“We live together at home, we do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he feels comfortable and just feels our family, our bond. And no matter what happens, I’ll do everything I can. We all will,” Corinna continued.

Son of Schumacher, Mick followed his father’s career and is currently a Haas Formula 1 driver. During an interview with Netflix, the young man vented on how it feels not to be able to talk about his passion for Formula 1 and motorsport.

“I think Dad and I would understand each other differently now, simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport, and which we would have a lot more to talk about. And that’s where my head is most of the time, thinking it would be really cool. I would give up everything just for that,” reported Mick Schumacher.

