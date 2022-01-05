Michelle posts a photo that reveals Bolsonaro’s current state in hospital

President has been hospitalized since dawn on Monday (3), after being sick during his stay in São Francisco do Sul

Interned because of an intestinal obstruction, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is already taking the first steps in the hospital where he is hospitalized in São Paulo, showing signs of good recovery.

A photo published by first lady Michelle Bolsonaro this Tuesday morning (4) reveals the president wearing pajamas and sneakers, walking with a venous access in his arm and with the nasogastric tube still in use.

According to a bulletin released by the hospital this Tuesday morning, the surgery was ruled out, as the intestinal obstruction disappeared. The decision was taken after the arrival of doctor Antônio Luiz Macedo, who is accompanying the president and was on vacation in the Bahamas.

The president should start the liquid diet and has a good recovery, but there is no forecast for a high.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized at Vila Nova Star Hospital since dawn on Monday (3). He began to feel unwell on Sunday (2) in São Francisco do Sul, where he was staying, and was rushed to the capital of São Paulo.

A team from NDTV Record TV Joinville exclusively recorded the moment when the president boarded in Joinville, already with a venous access in his arm. This is the second time Bolsonaro has been hospitalized for an intestinal obstruction.

According to the president, the problem stems from the stab he took during the 2018 electoral campaign in Minas Gerais. He has already undergone four other surgeries because of the attack.

