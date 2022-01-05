Ministry of Health presses for medical certificate requirement for childhood vaccination against Covid-19

BRASILIA – The public hearing held by the Ministry of Health to discuss the immunization of children to Covid-19, this Tuesday, was marked by government pressure in favor of the requirement for a prescription for the application of the vaccine. At the other end, however, entities representing municipal and state health secretaries took a stand against the need for prescriptions.

The debate session, which is part of the process adopted by the ministry to define the vaccination scheme for this age group, also generated protests from anti-vaccination groups in front of the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), where the hearing took place. The Ministry of Health is expected to release the details of the immunization this Wednesday.

The event did not have the participation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which authorized, on December 16, the application of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. The government, however, resisted starting the immunization, claiming there was no urgency. The agency refused to participate in the public hearing on the grounds that it had already presented all the information relevant to the debate and “would not add new elements” at this time.

At the beginning of the hearing, the Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid at the Ministry of Health, Rosana Leite de Melo, informed that the majority of participants in a public consultation were against the requirement for a medical prescription to immunize children against coronavirus. The consultation, carried out between December 23 and January 2, was attended by 99,300 people.

During the debates, the representative of Pfizer in Brazil, Marjori Dulcine, defended the application of the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. He argued that the disease is serious and that specialized entities are already sending out warnings that mortality rates in Brazil are higher than those in other countries.

The Bolsonaro government is against vaccinating this age group. The president’s ally, deputy Bia Kicis, president of the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee, appointed doctors Roberto Zeballos, José Augusto Nasser and Roberta Lacerda, who are against the immunization of children, to speak at the meeting.

— At the present time there is no emergency to use the emergency vaccine. How is an emergency vaccine given in a non-emergency situation? — Zeballo questioned, not mentioning that the Pfizer vaccine has definitive registration.

Bia Kicis was personally at the meeting. She defended that parents can choose whether or not they want to vaccinate their children.

One of the main points addressed by specialists was the risk of myocarditis. Vaccine advocates emphasized that the benefit of immunization far outweighs the supposed risks of adverse events. Critics of childhood immunization, on the other hand, cited studies and highlighted the problem.

According to pediatrician Marco Sáfadi, representative of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), the number of cases of myocarditis in children is lower than in adolescents. He mentioned that up to October of last year there were 2,000 deaths in children, which represents 0.4% of deaths in the country. Of the 134 thousand hospitalizations in the group between 0 and 19 years old, according to him, a good part survives “with cognitive, respiratory and cardiovascular sequelae, in addition to the impact that this disease brings”.

— In Brazil, among children and adolescents, we had a mortality rate between 0 and 19 years of age of approximately 41 deaths for every million children and adolescents. Numbers that are approximately ten times higher, for example, those of the United States or the United Kingdom – said Sáfadi.

The Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), which was an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro in defending the prescription of early treatment medications against Covid, took a stand against medical prescriptions for childhood vaccinations. Donizetti Dimer Giamberardino, representative of the council, stated that it is up to the doctor to issue a certificate and even the restriction, but that determining the mandatory nature of the certificate is “sharing responsibilities”.

— We have to provide easy access so that the population can vaccinate (…) this public consultation reinforces an insecurity — said Giamberardino, adding: — We understand that the legislation provides for the mass vaccination act is the responsibility of the state, of the Ministry of Health.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) once again defended the vaccination of children, without requiring a medical prescription. According to Nésio Fernandes de Medeiros, from Conass, in addition to the 20 states that have already taken a stand against the measure, other units of the federation should manifest themselves in the same direction in the coming days.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said yesterday that vaccines against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old will start arriving in Brazil in the second half of January. Later, the minister changed the forecast and said that immunizers could arrive from January 10th.

The public hearing was also attended by the general public, who sent 9,000 questions, according to the ministry. When answering one of them, Isabella de Assis Martins Ballalai, representative of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIM), explained that people who have already had the disease have a chance of having a new infection, and that vaccines induce immunity.

– Even if your child has had Covid-19, he must be vaccinated – he said, also emphasizing that “the great leap of the cat is to make (the child) become immune without going through the disease”.

Protest

Anti-vaccination protesters protested in front of the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) where the public hearing was held. With banners saying “we are not guinea pigs”, they demanded to participate in the hearing and also criticized the Minister of Health, calling Queiroga a “genocide” and a “liar”.