Ministry raises to US$ 1,000 tax-free quota for purchases abroad – Economy

Economy
Quota, set at US$300 since 2014, had to be changed after price hikes in duty-free stores
By Agency Brazil | 01/04/2022 16:00
The Ministry of Economy ordinance has been in effect since January 1st, which raised the exemption rate for goods purchased in duty free stores – also known as free shops or duty free – by passengers entering the country by land, river or lake . According to the ordinance, the limit was raised from US$300 to US$500.
According to the folder, the quota, fixed at US$ 300.00 since 2014, had to be changed after the change in the quota for duty-free stores in Ports and Airports, which, in January 2020, went from US$ 500 to US$ 1,000.
The increase in quotas also applies to goods brought as accompanied baggage, when the traveler enters the country by air or sea. The exemption amount was doubled from $500 to $1,000.
“The changes made seek to readjust the values in force until then, minimizing the inflationary effect that has occurred throughout the world in recent decades and generating direct and immediate benefits for travelers”, informed the folder.
Comment Rules