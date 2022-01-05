Ministry raises to US$ 1,000 tax-free quota for purchases abroad – Economy

By Agency Brazil | 01/04/2022 16:00

Quota, set at US$300 since 2014, had to be changed after price hikes in duty-free stores

By Agency Brazil | 01/04/2022 16:00

Dollar banknotes. (Photo: Marcos Santos/USP Images)
The Ministry of Economy ordinance has been in effect since January 1st, which raised the exemption rate for goods purchased in duty free stores – also known as free shops or duty free – by passengers entering the country by land, river or lake . According to the ordinance, the limit was raised from US$300 to US$500.Campo Grande News - Real ContentCampo Grande News - Real Content

According to the folder, the quota, fixed at US$ 300.00 since 2014, had to be changed after the change in the quota for duty-free stores in Ports and Airports, which, in January 2020, went from US$ 500 to US$ 1,000.

The increase in quotas also applies to goods brought as accompanied baggage, when the traveler enters the country by air or sea. The exemption amount was doubled from $500 to $1,000.

“The changes made seek to readjust the values ​​in force until then, minimizing the inflationary effect that has occurred throughout the world in recent decades and generating direct and immediate benefits for travelers”, informed the folder.

