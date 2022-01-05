“Most retreating midfielder” and “physical strength attacker”: what Vasco gains with Vitinho and Raniel | Vasco

Vasco announced, last Tuesday, two more signings for the 2022 season. So far, eight new faces have joined the squad for the pre-season. THE Vitinho sock it’s the Raniel striker are already in Rio de Janeiro to reinforce the group, which re-presented itself full of gaps.

The two players, however, will have to work hard to win a spot on Zé Ricardo’s team. With few opportunities as starters in the 2021 season, Vitinho and Raniel need to overcome suspicion to establish themselves in São Januário. The midfielder started playing for Corinthians nine times, while the forward was selected from the opening whistle at Santos in three games.

Vitinho is half and is 22 years old. The young man, who is already part of Corinthians’ professional squad, was loaned to gain shooting and experience, as the club has recently hired several renowned players for his position. He scored a goal in 29 games last season.

Revealed by Santa Cruz, 25-year-old Raniel gained national prominence at Cruzeiro, where he was two-time champion and one of the highlights of the Copa do Brasil. The center forward also has passages through São Paulo and Santos, but without much evidence. At Peixe, his last club, he lived with injuries and played little last season. There were 19 games and one goal in 2021.

The club has had more departures than arrivals so far, which exposed needs in some cast positions. You six cases of covid released last Monday make the situation worse. In addition to Vitinho and Raniel, Vasco announced goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues (CSA), defenders Anderson Conceição (Cuiabá) and Luís Cangá (Delfin), left-back Edimar (Bragantino), midfielder Yuri Lara (CSA) and midfielder Isaac (Greece).

What can the Vasco fan expect from the two new reinforcements? Are they enough to address the problems and be good options for the team’s purpose this season? THE ge consulted journalists who followed the last season of Vitinho and Raniel. See below:

Bruno Cassucci – Corinthians sectorist for the ge

“vitinho is seen as very promising from the Corinthians youth categories. He arrived at the club at just five years old and went through a period of training at Manchester City before signing his first professional contract, in 2016. The following year, at just 17 years old, he joined the champion squad of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr .

Although very popular as a young man, the midfielder was given a chance in the professional squad only last season. Vagner Mancini was the coach who promoted him, but with Sylvinho he had more chances. There were 29 games throughout 2021, nine as a starter. During this period, he scored a goal and made two assists.

Original midfielder, Vitinho played a little deeper on several occasions, as a second defensive midfielder. He’s right-handed, but he can play both sides in the middle.”

Alexandre Lozetti – Globo commentator

“vitinho is another one of those very popular teenagers who don’t blossom as they imagined, even so, it’s still a good reinforcement. A talented midfielder, he likes to play facing the goal, so I don’t imagine him as a 10 shirt, receiving from the back, but a little more back. Vitinho likes to start from the middle and look for associations on the sides of the field. It still needs more arrival in the area to finish and score goals.

Raniel he needs to dribble, before any opponent, the injuries that have kept him stationary for a long time in recent years. And recover the strength that, in his best moments, made him a mobile striker, with the ability to break through and attack the area. If you are physically well, you will be able to help the Vasco in the season”.

Bruno Gutierrez – Santos sectorist by ge

“THE Raniel arrived at Santos in 2020 with the expectation of being a starter, not least because at that time the squad did not have experienced players for the position. However, he soon lost space to younger athletes like Yuri Alberto (now at Inter) and Kaio Jorge (at Juventus-ITA). In addition, he suffered from personal and physical problems. First, his son suffered a domestic accident and was hospitalized in the ICU. Then the player had covid-19 and, almost immediately afterwards, a deep vein thrombosis in his right leg. He underwent two surgeries and spent nine months without being listed for matches.

Last season, he won opportunities with coach Fábio Carille and scored a goal. Even so, it was difficult to have a sequel. He was behind in the dispute for the position with Diego Tardelli and Marcos Leonardo. When he was on the field, he was a physical strength player, who used his body to beat his opponents. However, the style of play did not fit so much with the proposal of Santos, who asked for a lighter attack, with speed.”