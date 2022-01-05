MP-SP asks the Court to decree the bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group and block the company’s owner’s assets

Aircraft of the airline that stopped operating in December 2021 (Reprodução/Itapemirim)

The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) asked the Court to block the assets of businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus and to declare Viação Itapemirim and ITA Transportes Aéreos bankrupt.

The Prosecutor’s Office says, in its statement to the Court, that the bankruptcy of the group’s companies is necessary in view of the breach of commitments with customers and alleged irregularities committed by Piva and managers of the companies in charge of the business.

With Christmas just a few days away, thousands of passengers were surprised by the cancellation of ITA Transportes Aéreos flights. According to Procon-SP, the company did not notify customers in advance about the problem and did little to minimize the damage caused by the displacement of approximately 40 thousand affected people.

The group’s airline said, at the time, that it had to suspend its operations for an “internal restructuring”. Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) sought the company’s license to fly in national territory.

Nilton Belli Filho, the prosecutor responsible for the bankruptcy petition, asked for the decision to be urgent, despite the recess of the São Paulo Judiciary. THE InfoMoney sought the Itapemirim Group, but received no response until this publication.

Viação Itapemirim (from the highway sector) has been under judicial reorganization since 2016, and Nilton Belli Filho asks that ITA Transportes Aéreos be now included in the judicial reorganization process.

Piva took control of the company in 2016, and the company’s judicial reorganization plan was approved by the Court in 2019 — but it is not being complied with.

The fact that Piva is the controller of the vehicle and the airline would demonstrate that the two companies belong to the same economic group, which would justify the inclusion of the airline in the bus company’s judicial recovery, says the prosecutor.

“In an eventual decision to change the bankruptcy recovery, the air operation will be attracted to the conglomerate controlled and headed by Viação Itapemirim, and the companies under its yoke – Ita Transportes, Viação Caiçara, Transportes Itapemirim, Imobiliária Bianca, Cola Comercial and Flecha Turismo” , he claims.

According to the prosecutor, the panorama of the group’s judicial recovery indicates, for some time, the impossibility of the aviation operation and “this suspicion was confirmed in the cancellation of activities, albeit temporarily in December”.

Airline creation is controversial

For the prosecutor in the case, the creation of ITA Transportes Aéreos is controversial because it was not provided for in the judicial reorganization plan and, in theory, there would not be resources to raise the business.

“The subsidies listed (given) show that the partner Sidnei Piva would have promoted, even tacitly as provided for in the recovery plan, the air transport activity, including making loans with the appearance of fraud, with the constitution of legal entities abroad through the contribution of large resources that, in theory, can lead to the evasion of foreign currency and other illegalities”, says the text.

Thus, in the understanding of Belli Filho, Piva and the group have not been honoring their judicial reorganization commitments, which succinctly sums up alleged irregularities in the conduct of the business.

The MP-SP “points out inconsistencies in the conduct of the recovery by the managers of the Itapemirim Group, among them, the constitution of an airline in default of the bankruptcy creditors and the federal tax authorities, as there are pending issues of a fiscal nature that surpass the R$2 billion”.

Considering the situation, the MP-SP also states that “when acting contrary to the recovery objectives [judicial da Itapemirim], the members are subject to the sanction of removal”.