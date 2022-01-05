MS registers one more death from H3N2 and Corumbá has 1,131 notifications of respiratory syndrome

Disclosure SES recommends vaccination against Influenza and that the population follow the biosafety measures

Although all attention is still focused on covid-19, other diseases that lead to death also deserve attention. One of them is H3N2 (Influenza), which in recent days gained the scene, due to the increase in cases of flu.

According to the epidemiological bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the fifth death as a result of the disease was registered. This is an elderly woman, 71 years old, residing in Dourados. She was hospitalized on December 18th and died on December 31st. The elderly woman had comorbidities such as chronic cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus.

The first death from the disease occurred on December 21, in Campo Grande. It was a 21-year-old who entered CRS Nova Bahia on December 20, was transferred to the HRMS, but he did not resist.

The second death was registered on Tuesday (28), in Corumbá. A 76-year-old elderly woman who was hospitalized at Santa Casa.

The third death took place on 12/30; a 55-year-old woman, resident in the city of Dourados, with onset of symptoms on December 23, was admitted to the UPA on December 27, and died in the red area of ​​the unit on December 28.

The fourth death was that of a 35-year-old woman, resident in Campo Grande. The first symptoms started on December 29th. The woman was hospitalized on 01/01/22 at Santa Casa de Campo Grande and died on January 2nd.

The five cases were analyzed by Lacen MS and confirmed for Influenza A (H3N2).

Corumba

Also according to data from the state bulletin, Corumbá appears in sixth position with the number of notifications for SRAG (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). In all, the municipality accounts for 1,131 notifications. The neighboring city, Ladário, has 131 notifications.

In relation to confirmed hospitalized cases of Influenza, Corumbá has a record of 25. Women are the ones who were most notified with SARS. Of the total number of cases in the state, which is 31,774 notifications, they represent 17,364, that is, 54.6% of cases. Men, 14,410 (45.4%).

By age group, people aged between 50 and 59 years are the most notified in Mato Grosso do Sul, totaling 6,071 cases, that is, they represent 19.1% of the public served.

SES recommends that those who have not had their vaccine look for a health facility to be vaccinated. And follow biosafety recommendations such as using a mask, hand washing and avoiding crowding.

Check out the adopting simple habits:

● Annual vaccination;

● Sanitize your hands frequently;

● Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

● Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing;

● Sanitize your hands after coughing or sneezing;

● Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

● Do not share food, glasses, towels and personal effects;

● Avoid shaking hands, hugs and social kissing;

● Reduce unnecessary social contacts and avoid, as far as possible,

crowded environments;

● Avoiding visits to hospitals;

● Ventilate the environments.