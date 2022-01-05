Music critic detonates text about Gil do Vigor and takes it inverted: ‘Amargura’ · TV News

Music critic Regis Tadeu detonated an entertainment text about Gilberto Nogueira kissing a “mysterious brunette” during an Anitta party. Upon reading the comment, the Pernambuco native did not spare his words and gave the critic an invert. “And what does that hurt you? Why so much bitterness?”, asked the participant of Big Brother Brasil 21.

Regis Tadeu shared on his Instagram profile a screenshot of the report published by Contigo and wrote: “And to think that there are people who spent years in a journalism college to end up as a ‘writing focus’ [apelido dado a jornalistas iniciantes] and to be forced by the editor to write ‘palthas’ like that, and to cover everything this guy does… How much money wasted, no?” said the critic.

In pain, Gilberto Nogueira replied to the post with a text. “Man, we are in 2022. If you think that the material is rotten and worthless, don’t read it, go straight ahead and choose what you like”, began the Pernambuco native.

The economist also pointed out that it is not just his love life that resonates in the media. “I’m glad there’s been stories about me giving up nights sleep to get a PhD in one of the best in the world. There’s been stories about me representing so many gay Christians who think because they’re gay they’re not loved by God,” he added.

Jacira Santana’s son recalled his struggle path and said that his current objective is to inspire people with his story of victory through education. He also stressed that all this is described in his book and in his documentary.

“But at the same time, there are people who need entertainment information to distract themselves, relax, smile. The world is already too hard for us to be constantly weighing and always negativeizing everything around us. More light in your life, and that God get that feeling out of your heart”, wished Gil, who insisted on passing on his “credentials” as a master in economics from the Federal University of Pernambuco and current PHD student at UC Davis to the critic.

Since the time he was confined to Globo’s reality show, Gil said that his dream was to see a text with the title “mysterious brunette”. When the game was carried out, the person from Pernambuco was thrilled on social networks.

“Guys, I’ve talked so much at the BBB about an article titled ‘Misterious Moreno’ and now I have it. I’m freaking out with joy! I know it’s bullshit for some but I’ve always wanted it so much. Oh, I’m real happy. But my brunette really mysterious is another ahahahaha,” he wrote on Twitter.

See here the fight between Regis Tadeu and Gil do Vigor: