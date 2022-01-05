Photo by Reproduction

The ex-participant of “Big Brother Brasil 11”, Paulinha Leite, got it right. 16 corners at Mega da Virada in 2022, BRL 50,861.33 each pool. The result is added to the other 54 times that Leite did well in the lottery.

“I still haven’t received the prize money, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I choose the numbers based on what I see in my daily life, which catches my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that go out the most, other games with the ones that go out the least, and I choose… — explains Paulinha, who has numbers 4 and 14 as favorites.

Playing since the age of 21, the Roraimense, now 34, decided to combine hobby and luck with a betting company. The numbers are what she chooses, but she created a system to make the unfolding of games, with the different combinations. On its website, the ex-BBB makes the shares available for interested parties to buy.

Paulinha has already lost count of the total in reais of how much she has already made, but she has already won alone, in a single prize, R$ 570 thousand. Since he started the company, a year and four months ago, he has already won R$ 2.7 million reais in a jackpot, in the Lotofácil independence award, which he shared with ten other people. What profits becomes an investment.

Paulinha nowadays and at BBB 11. Photo: Assembly/Extra

To Extra, the ex-BBB told how it intends to use the money. “My biggest dream is to be a mother. I have this desire since I was little. And I’m going to do my insemination, which has always been my goal”, she highlights.

Paulinha also stated that she wants to be a solo mother. “I am single and happy. And focused on my professional life. My wish is to have a child alone. I’m not looking for anyone. (Man) It will only be if God wants it, because I don’t want to (laughs)”.

With information from Extra and TN Online.