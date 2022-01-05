‘My world fell, it was my dream’ · TV News

Camila Loures said she was rejected by the production of Big Brother Brasil. This Tuesday (4), youtuber stated that it was interviewed by Globo’s team for a spot in the 21st season, but that it only received negative feedback days before the start of the program. “My world fell, it was my dream.”

“[Em 2020] I was called to the BBB, I took the exams, all right, in September, and they [os produtores] they didn’t deny me. They took me in October, November and December. I swore I would, I put forward the video, I changed my hair. In January [de 2021], when they said they would not follow me, my world fell. I was really upset, it was my dream,” explained Camila.

In a sequence of videos posted on Instagram Stories, the PodCats presenter shared her disappointment with the attitude of the JB de Oliveira team, the Boninho: “I was super thinking I would. I know they’re not to blame, it happens. They just made the move. interview, they didn’t promise me anything, but it’s a bad thing because it doesn’t depend on you”.

“God knows all things. Whoever is watching who was called to the BBB, ended up not going and went through what I went through, rest assured! Relax, your year is going to be amazing, independent[mente] of the BBB”, concluded YouTuber.

Under the command of Tadeu Schmidt, BBB22 opens on January 17th. CAT BBB, the reality’s comedy, will be led by Dani Calabresa, after Rafael Portugal leaves. Among the famous candidates for confinement are Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo, Sammy Lee and Lucas Lucco.

Check out the video by Camila Loures: