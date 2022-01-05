NBA player apologizes to Khloé Kardashian and assumes paternity

Boston Celtics player Tristan Thompson used his social media on Monday night (3/1) to apologize to Khloé Kardashian and assume the fatherhood of a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. On Instagram, Tristan published a text in the stories acknowledging the betrayal and the son with Maralee.

“Today, a paternity test revealed that I am the father of a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been confirmed, I hope we can raise our child amicably. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed during this process, publicly or privately,” wrote the Celtics player.

Thompson went on to apologize to Khloé.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Despite what you might think. Again, I’m sorry”, he added.

The player had already starred in other episodes in which he showed his infidelity throughout his relationship with the socialite.

Tristan and Khloé started a relationship in 2016 and are parents of 3-year-old True Thompson.

