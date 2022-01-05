Nelson Rubens criticized for sharing intimate MC Mirella video on social media | celebrities



Nelson Rubens and MC Mirella – Internet Reproduction

Rio – Nelson Rubens, 84, received a barrage of criticism after sharing an intimate Mc Mirella video. Netizens accuse the journalist of exposing the intimacy of the ex-peoa of “A Fazenda 12”, the video in which the funk girl appears completely nude was published by mistake by herself.

“Ok Ok, BOMB! This is how 2022 starts: MC Mirella was sending nudes, but the wrong address… And the video ended up on her Instagram! Already deleted it. But, here, it’s worth reviewing how Mirella is doing. flower of the skin’… Veeeejaaaa”, wrote Nelson Rubens in a Tweet that was soon deleted.

Our team got in touch with Mirella’s lawyer, Adélia Soares and she said that measures are already being taken.

Here is the note in full:

Due to what happened yesterday (01/03/2021), for all the illicit exposure of nude images by our client, Mirella Sierra Fernandez, it is necessary to clarify that the exposure, without authorization, of an intimate video in Nelson’s profile Rubens (@nelsonrubenstv), is a crime, duly typified in Law 13.718 of September 25, 2018, whose penalty is equivalent to up to 5 years in prison.

In addition to the extrajudicial notification, the police report applicable to the case has already been duly drawn up, in order to criminally hold the author of the posting responsible for the offense committed.

Nevertheless, an indemnity action for moral damages, as a result of improper use of the image will be filed, so that the responsible, Nelson Rubens, is responsible as soon as possible, for the financial compensation for the damages caused to the artist.

All appropriate measures have been taken immediately in order to limit the extent of the damage.