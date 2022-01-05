Nelson Rubens exposes nude by MC Mirella and becomes the target of criticism; presenter was notified – Zoeira

The host Nelson Rubens was the target of a barrage of criticism after sharing a nude gives MC Mirella at the twitter, this Monday (3). The information is from the UOL.

The lawyer of the former farm, Adélia Soares, informed journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal Em Off, that the contracted for TV network! it’s already gone extrajudicially notified.

Nelson Rubens

In the post, the TV Fama presenter did joke from the video mistakenly posted by MC, who deleted it immediately.

In the images exposed by him, Mirella appears taking a shower, totally naked, and caressing her private parts.

“OkOk, BOMB! This is how 2022 starts: Mc Mirella went to send nudes, but the address was wrong… And the video ended up on her Instagram! Already deleted. But, here, it’s worth reviewing how Mirella is ‘the flower of her skin’… Veeeejaaaa”, read the caption written by Nelson Rubens in the publication, also deleted minutes later.

“How absurd. I think it’s amazing that Nelson Rubens is a public person, because people see kids, teenagers posting this kind of content when it leaks… But he really surprised me. I don’t know if nobody warned him, but what he did is a crime”, criticized the artist’s defense lawyer.