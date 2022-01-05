Netflix will try to prevent account sharing in 2022

Users from the United States and Italy have already gone through account verification measures on the platform;

Italians received requests for account verification 8 months after the measure arrived in the US;

Measure could backfire given the reactions of users around the world.

Account sharing is a common practice among several platform users, even with the limit of simultaneous screens.

So far, Netflix has already shown not to be a big fan of the practice, but it has always tolerated it. At least that was the case in the past.

According to the BGR portal, in March some American users entering the application were faced with a new screen, asking them to open their own accounts, or perform a new verification with a code that would be sent to the registered email.

“This test was designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” Netflix said in a statement at the time.

At the time, there were just a few isolated cases and nothing else came out of it. Until recently, when in late December, users in Italy started seeing the same screen.

Some messages were very strict, talking about fines or account suspensions, others were more realistic, asking only for confirmation and saying that Netflix does not have the power to fine.

The fact is, from the looks of it, Netflix really wants to end account sharing. However, given the reaction of users, this could prove to be more costly than the revenue lost from sharing passwords.

The new screen, however, may prove to be just the right tool for this, becoming a constant annoyance to the point that creating an account of your own might seem like a good idea.

For now you are still free and safe to share your account with your family and friends. For now.