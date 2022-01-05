Netflix’s version of Rebelde balances referrals and updates

There’s a very familiar feel to revisiting the Elite Way School corridors so many years later, and it’s not because the new version of Uniforms Rebel, although redesigned, keep the traditional red and white. Nor because the school proudly displays photos and objects characteristic of Mía Colucci (Anahi), Roberta Pardo (Dulce Maria) and company – or literally meet old acquaintances in the hallways, like the now director Celina Ferrer (Estefania Villareal). But, yes, because a lot of the spirit of the original remained in the series. Netflix. Despite the numerous family dramas each of the new protagonists face, as well as the sometimes arid atmosphere with their peers, they always have each other — and the music — as an outlet.

The first two episodes of the production, which debuted this Wednesday (5) in streaming, manage to strike a balance between incorporating these elements and figures from the original with updates more than welcome. More than saying that the arrogant Luka (Franco Masini) is a Colucci, for example, the series soon introduces him as a character want, which advocates the use of neutral pronouns without any embarrassment. The mere recognition that the sexuality and gender identity of its characters may be broader than what was conventional in the telenovela, back in the mid-2000s, already allows the series to be more relatable to this generation of new fans – – and opens doors so that the ancients can see themselves there in another way. It is true that it remains to be seen how the LGBTQIA+ representation will take place until the end of the season, but I would venture to say that this beginning seems a good omen.

The personality of the members of the sextet is also very distinct and refers, here and there, to the original characters. The religiosity of MJ’s family (Andrea Chaparro), for example, evokes a more Lupita side (Maite Perroni) — even though she personally considers herself a Roberta. The look of Colombian and trapper Dixon (Jeronimo Cantillo) recalls the originality of Giovanni (Christian Chavez). Already the quieter way of aspiring producer Estebán (Sergio Mayer Mori) — and his immediate affection for the “new Mía Colucci” Jana (Blue Guaita) — is clearly inspired by Miguel, from Alfonso Herrera. These parallels are far from being a problem. Basically, they only strengthen the idea that it is in fact a remake — more youthful and lighter, but a remake.

You see, this lightness doesn’t mean that there is little drama in their lives. On the contrary, there’s a lot going on at the EWS, starting with the return of the dreaded (and elitist) Seita, the secret soap opera organization that wanted to expel fellows from the school. There is also the whole story of the battle of the bands, which promises to “eliminate” students from the music program within the first month and, of course, intensify the competition among all. But, interestingly, the Netflix version seems less loaded — almost silly — compared to situations that happened years ago. And it’s comforting to know that while there are many parallels, there’s room to be surprised by the new series. For better or for worse.

the first season of Rebel is available on Netflix.