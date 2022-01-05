Neto’s Estafe manifests about a possible hit with Flamengo

Credit: Disclosure – Barcelona

Appointed as Flamengo’s target for 2022, Neto would be dissatisfied at Barcelona. Currently, the goalkeeper is the reserve of Ter Stegen, absolute holder of Xavi’s team. Thus, the Spanish press pointed to Rubro-Negro as a possible destination for the athlete, who still dreams of being in the 2022 World Cup. mere speculation, indicating that no trades are open.

“The fatigue of goalkeeper Neto, from Barcelona, ​​denied that the player is negotiating with Flamengo and treated the news as ‘speculation’. The player left Fiorentina in 2015 heading to Juventus, soon after Paulo Sousa’s arrival at the club. At 32, he is out of space in Barça”, informed the reporter.

In a press conference before the duel against Linares, for the Copa del Rey, Xavi did not confirm Neto as a starter in the game. As it is a less demanding match, the coach must run the team, but avoided nailing the goalkeeper’s presence in Ter Stegen’s vacancy.

“Tomorrow we will decide. I just talked to him about the situation we have. We are awaiting the last tests before the general call; Neto is another one, but I was very clear with him”, said the technician.

At the moment, Neto has a contract with Barcelona until June 2023. Now, if Xavi grants the guarantee, the board will allow the goalkeeper to open negotiations with clubs interested in hiring, a situation that would be awaited by Flamengo.

