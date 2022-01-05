New Audi A3 S line 2022 gets 2.0 engine in Brazil for R$ 249,990

After launching the new generation of the A3 in Brazil in November last year, Audi announced the arrival of another configuration for the model, both in hatchback and sedan. It is the S line 2.0 version, a model that will serve as an intermediary between the current S line 1.4 Limited and the 2.0 Performance Black.

According to Audi, the new A3 S line 2.0 hatch and sedan will arrive at the brand’s Brazilian stores in the coming days. The price announced for the novelty is R$ 249,990, but valid only for direct sales. The suggested public price is R$ 269,990. According to the brand, direct sales are faster and less bureaucratic, already being used by dealerships since 2019.

Costing almost R$ 250 thousand, the new Audi A3 S line 2.0 are positioned exactly below the 2.0 Performance Black versions (R$ 284,990). As standard, the new feature will feature a key, leather-covered steering wheel, S Line external finishes, exclusive 18-inch wheels, 5 driving modes, multimedia center with a 10.1″ screen, digital instrument panel with a 12-screen display .3″, LED headlamps, 6 airbags, park assist, two-zone automatic air conditioning, 10-speaker sound system, ambient light and hands-free power opening trunk.

In the list of optional equipment, the new Audi A3 2.0 S line offers metallic paint, Bang&Olufsen 3D sound system, Matrix LED headlamps, customizable ambient light package and the S line kit for the interior. The latter includes sports seats with an S line lettering and contrasting stitching, a leather trim on the doors and center console, a perforated leather steering wheel with an S line logo and aluminum cranksets.

The mechanics are the well-known 2.0 gasoline turbo with direct fuel injection. It’s the same package as the A3 2.0 Performance Black, delivering 190 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 32.6 kgfm of torque starting at 1,500 rpm. The gearbox is automated with a double clutch with seven speeds and the drive remains front.

The measurements are exactly the same as the other versions of the new generation Audi A3. In the case of the hatchback, it is 4.34 meters long, 1.43 m high, 1.81 m wide and 2.63 m long. The luggage compartment of the 5-door model holds up to 380 liters of luggage.