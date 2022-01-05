New Coronavirus Variant Detected in France







New variant seems not particularly dangerous Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

According to scientists, it should not prevail over omicron or delta. Experts declared this Tuesday (04/01) that a new variant of the coronavirus detected in France should be observed, although they still do not associate it with a great risk.

“We should look at it, as we do with other variants, but there is no reason to be particularly concerned about this one,” Richard Neher, an expert on virus variants at the University of Basel in Switzerland, told the German news agency dpa.

American epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding shares the same opinion on Twitter: “I’m still not too worried about B.1.640.2. I doubt it will prevail over omicron or delta.”

First cases in France

At the end of December 2021, French researchers led by Didier Raoult, from the Méditerranée Infection Institute, in Marseille, described in an article the occurrence of a new variant of the coronavirus in 12 people in southeastern France.

The first case in the country possibly involved a patient who had returned from a trip to Cameroon. This does not mean, however, that the variant originates from Central Africa.

However, very low vaccination rates, as in Cameroon, favor the occurrence of new mutations in the coronavirus. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, only 2.4% of Cameroonians are vaccinated.

The study has not yet been reviewed by other scientists or published in a scientific journal. “It is too early to speculate on the virological, epidemiological or clinical properties of the new variant,” wrote Raoult’s team.

However, their data are yet another example of how unpredictable variants of the coronavirus can occur, especially in places with a low rate of vaccination.

mutations

B.1.640.2 has some mutations in the spike protein that experts have seen in the more transmissible omicron variant. The spike is particularly important in evaluating variants because it is how the virus binds to human cells, and also because vaccines target the protein. Mutations in it can promote the spread of the virus or compromise the effectiveness of vaccines.

However, the B.1.640.2 variant doesn’t seem to have become widespread so far, explains Neher. Thus, she would be one of many “who have not prevailed against omicron and delta, at least until now”.

B.1.640.2 belongs to a family of variants that has been on the World Health Organization (WHO) radar since November.

According to WHO epidemiologist Abdi Mahamud, it was first reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo in September 2021, and has been under WHO observation since November. It hasn’t spread significantly since then, but “we’ll keep an eye on it,” says Mahamud.

WHO classifies coronavirus variants into three categories: of interest, of concern, and under monitoring. B.1.640 is in category 3, as are two other variants. The omicron is a variant of interest.

In all, 17 variants that the WHO has observed since the start of the pandemic have been shown to be short-lived or less threatening and are no longer under special observation.

