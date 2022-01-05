New rules could open the way for consumers to choose their own energy supplier – Economy

BRASILIA – Choosing a supplier to buy energy directly should become more common two years from now, when the government will start the schedule for opening the call “free market”. In this model, the price, quantity, supply term and even the source of energy are negotiated and defined in a contract. The customer can buy directly from generators or traders, who are a kind of resellers.

Later this month, the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will have to deliver a proposed schedule to expand this market.

Today, only large companies consuming electricity, like industries, have the right to choose from whom to buy energy. According to November CCEE data, nearly 10,000 customers operate in the free market, a number that has been growing rapidly since 2015 (see infographic). The data includes the so-called “special consumers”, who can only sign contracts with incentivized sources, such as wind power. To receive energy, however, they need to be connected to a network and pay a separate bill for the utility’s service, the so-called “wire rate”.

Residential consumers have no choice today. These are attended by the distributors, which have tariffs established by the regulatory agency, and bear the annual adjustments in electricity bills.

One of the advantages for those who adhere to the free market is precisely the predictability of prices. Whoever closes a contract knows how much they will pay for the energy they will consume throughout its term. When the consumer buys energy from the distributors, the rates are adjusted annually by Aneel. The readjustment takes into account the inflation and the distributor’s costs with the purchase of energy, in addition to the investments made by it.

Changes

Regulatory bodies should suggest smaller consumption ranges for access to the free market. The information will be the basis for the government to open a public consultation on the subject. The release is also being discussed in the National Congress. Two similar proposals bring different deadlines for the entry of all consumers in the country. The projects, however, made little progress in 2021.

The general director of Aneel, André Pepitone, states that the delivery of material to the government will allow for a broader discussion. He explains that the goal is for the release to result in a reduction in energy tariffs, which have undergone consecutive increases in the last year. The change, however, will require a communication effort, as the topic is unknown by a large part of the population, used to receiving energy at home, without knowing its origin.

“The main role of the regulator in this process is the implementation of the clarification and awareness campaign regarding migration”, he stated. “We can even demand that retail suppliers have standard products published on the internet, to allow the consumer to make simulations and comparisons of products, to make a conscious choice evaluating costs, benefits and risks involved”, he said, citing a model similar to the one offered by telephone operators.

A more intense discussion via the federal government brings great expectations in the sector. The Vice President of Strategy and Communication at Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel), Alexandre Lopes, states that it is important to define in advance the deadlines for opening the market, to avoid imbalances in companies in the electricity sector.

“Today it is no longer discussed whether or not we should open the market, but how and when. Distributors also need to have a forecast, in order to be able to scale their future contracting at auctions”, he says. “If you have a guideline, the market prepares itself, but when there isn’t, companies have to continue with the current model. Of course, we defend that it is as quick as possible, but respecting the entire sustainability of the sector’s chain.”

It is precisely the balance of the sector that is the great challenge of the discussion. For this reason, specialists defend that the reduction in the level of consumption to enter the market should be gradual, in order to define rules involving the distributors’ long-term contracts. The loss of customers and the lack of demand for energy could lead to an explosion in the bills of consumers who remain in the regulated market.

The president of Thymos Energia, João Carlos Mello, explains that the distributors’ contracts run until mid-2050. “For a wide opening, it is necessary to solve the problem of these contracts. If everyone becomes free consumers, distributors keep these contracts and cannot pass them on”. According to him, one possibility would be the definition of a timetable by the government and, later, confirmed by Congress in law.

The concern is also on CCEE’s radar, according to the executive manager of Rules and Training, Cesar Pereira. “A premise that exists is to respect all contracts. It will not open the market and break contracts. What we are seeing is when it is possible to link the opening of the market, which tends to reduce the market served by distributors, with the contractual amount that they have to minimize overcontracting issues, which can end up becoming a burden that everyone will have to pay,” he said.

Growth

Starting this month, more energy-consuming companies operating in the free market will have the right to freely choose from which source they will purchase energy. The expansion is provided for in an ordinance issued by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) in December 2019, which relaxed the limits of electrical load consumed and aims to end a market reserve for incentivized sources, such as wind, solar, biomass and small hydroelectric plants (PCHs).

The schedule establishes that, as of January 1, 2022, consumers with a load equal to or greater than 1,000 kilowatts (kW) can trade with any source. The Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) estimates that 1,900 consumers, who are currently on the free market in the special category, are eligible for the “free” category, where it is possible to buy energy from any plant and not only from subsidized sources.

Until 2021, the possibility to choose freely was only possible for those with a load equal to or above 1,500 kW. By 2023, the limit will drop to 500 kW, putting an end to the “market reserve” of special consumers.

The executive manager of Rules and Training at CCEE, Cesar Pereira, explains that the limitation was intended to encourage the growth of some sources, which have become competitive in the market. He believes that flexibility increases competition, which allows for more possibilities of offers compatible with the demand of each client.