New variant of coronavirus, called IHU, found in France – World

THE Coronavirus variant B.1.640.2 was found in France, according to experts this Tuesday (4). The researchers pointed out that the new strain should be watched closely, but there is still no imminent risk.

“We should look at it, as we do with other variants, but there is no reason to be particularly concerned about this one,” said Richard Neher, an expert on virus variants at the University of Basel, Switzerland, in an interview with the German news agency DPA.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an American epidemiologist, shared on Twitter that he “doubts she [a nova variante] will prevail over Ômicron or Delta”.

THE France has already reported 12 cases of this variant, also known as IHU.

mutations

According to the agency DW, B.1.640.2 has mutations in the spike protein, a fact also observed in Ômicron. The spike is the virus’s binding pathway to cells and is also a target for vaccines. Mutations in this component can be dangerous.

the strain has 46 mutations and 37 chromosomal alterations. However, as the variant still “appears not to have spread”, the red alert has not yet been lit.

Variant B.1.640.2 is part of a family of variants that has been on the World Health Organization (WHO) radar since last November.

Covid case record in France

French health authorities reported on Tuesday (4) a record of more than 270,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In total, 271,686 cases were registered within 24 hours, according to data released by the public health organization Santé Publique France.

Hours earlier, Health Minister Olivier Véran told Parliament that this number would be “probably close to 300,000 infections in 24 hours”.

The French government has been warning for weeks that the omicron variant is actively circulating throughout the country.. At the end of December, France registered just over 230,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day.

Although its lethality appears weaker compared to the delta variant, which for months has dominated the epidemiological landscape of the world pandemic, the omicron variant is highly contagious.