Newborn baby found in an airplane’s wastebasket; mother was identified

A newborn baby was found abandoned in the trash can of an airplane bathroom shortly after landing in Mauritius. Local media say the baby is healthy and well, cared for by social workers. The baby was found by customs officials who ran a random scan on the Airbus A330neo operated by Air Mauritius shortly after landing in Port Louis and after disembarking passengers.

According to local news, the mother was quickly identified and placed under arrest. She would have initially denied that the baby was hers, but police forced her to undergo a medical examination that proved she had just given birth.

Both the baby and the mother were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.





The mother had arrived in Mauritius on a flight from Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar. Air Mauritius flight MK-289 departed around 5:00 pm on January 1, 2022 and landed in Port Louis about an hour and a half later. The mother is Malagasy and was traveling to Mauritius on a work visa.

The incident recalls a case of child abandonment at Doha International Airport in October 2020, when a newborn was thrown into a garbage can in the airport bathroom. In that case, authorities subjected at least 13 Australian women to a “grossly offensive” search in an attempt to identify the mother.

Some of the women who were taken off a Qatar Airways plane for vaginal examinations are filing a lawsuit against the state of Qatar and its national airline.



