Newborn is found in airplane toilet trash

BBC General

posted on 01/04/2022 10:36 AM



(credit: BBC)

Mauritius airport staff found a newborn baby in a garbage can in an airplane bathroom.

A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of giving birth during the flight, was arrested.

The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on January 1st.

Airport officials discovered the baby during a routine inspection. They immediately took the baby to the hospital.

The woman suspected of being the baby’s mother initially denied that the child was hers, but underwent a medical examination that confirmed that she had just given birth.

She was taken into police custody to the same hospital. She and the baby are doing well.

The woman, who went to Mauritius with a two-year work permit, will be interrogated as soon as she leaves the hospital and must be prosecuted on charges of abandoning a newborn.

Did you know that the BBC is also on the Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!