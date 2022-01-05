News from France and Region

Kaique Castro

Patients from São Joaquim and Álvaro Azzuz gather to be treated this Tuesday morning

Franca lived a day of chaos in public health this Tuesday, 4. Anyone who had to go to a public or private hospital found a huge waiting list to be seen. People gathered in the Álvaro Azzuz Emergency Room’s waiting room and sat on the sidewalk in front of Hospital São Joaquim. The situation in Álvaro Azzuz in the early morning hours was critical. People had been waiting for more than four hours to be seen. By the time the report arrived at the hospital, around 11 am, around 170 people were waiting for care in the waiting room. Driver Matheus Virgilio, 35, said he arrived at the emergency room around 7:00 am and only had an appointment at 11:00 am. Despite the delay, he says he was well attended by doctors and nurses. “I was waiting for four hours. They call people for consultation, but it’s too slow. Very much. The service was good, but the wait was long and there are many people crowded. The space is small for the number of people waiting for appointments”. Realtor Tánia Mara Abdo had to go to the hospital to take her 2-year-old grandson to take the Covid test. She complains about the lack of organization at the hospital and complains that health workers are not giving priority to children. “My son and daughter-in-law have Influenza and that’s why I brought my grandson. The pediatric ER doctor asked for the Covid test, but arriving here (Álvaro Azzuz) we discover that Franca is not prepared for the situation we are facing. There is no place for children to stay. I was informed by the health agents that children are not a priority, that I should stand in line, exposing the child. It is revolting. As a child is not a priority?” At the time the report was in the hospital, a woman even passed out. According to people standing next to her, she had been waiting for more than four hours to be seen. The problem is not registered only in public hospitals. At Unimed’s Hospital São Joaquim, the problem was the same. Portal Internet users GCN sent photos of the crowded place in the early hours of this Tuesday. At lunchtime, around 12:00, patients awaiting consultations and tests for Covid-19 sat on the sidewalk in front of the hospital. Both in Álvaro Azzuz and in São Joaquim, most patients’ complaints were the same: flu symptoms, colds, shortness of breath, sore throat and body aches. The report got in touch with the assistance of the City Hall and Unimed, but until the end of the matter, there was no response. He also tried to contact the hospital administration, but no one responded.