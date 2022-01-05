News from France and Region

Archive/GCN

Magazine Luiza’s Fantastic Sale started 27 years ago and traditionally attracts hundreds of people in front of the units even before the doors are opened

The first week of the year leaves many people with a calculator in hand to balance the payment of extra taxes and, at the same time, not miss the opportunity to buy products with discounts typical of the season. It is the moment when the main retail chains in the country carry out their traditional sales, offers and stock-outs. In 2022, discounts can reach 80% – one-fifth of the value – and there are chains distributing products in up to one year without interest.

The Franca Magazine Luiza, or Magalu, which kicked off this style of promotion with its “Fantastic Sale” 27 years ago, will perform its action next Friday, the 7th, at 7 am. In addition to the physical stores, the offers will also be available on the retailer’s website and on the App Magalu.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the chain’s stock burning caused long lines of customers at store doors, even during the night. With the new sanitary scenario in the country, the popular movement will be a surprise, but the expectation is positive for sales. “Magalu is getting ready and you, who are waiting for this great moment, can wait because a lot of cool things are ahead”, said Luciano Marques, manager of the Franca sidewalk store, the so-called “mother ship” of the chain.

Marques said that, unlike other editions, this time the store will not close on the eve of the “Fantastic Sale”, remaining open, on Thursday, 6, until 5 pm. Also on Thursday, “we’re going to have a superlive at 7pm, just access ‘Magazine Luiza Franca Centro’ on social networks. There will be discounts that reach 80% and the most popular products are clothing, electro-heavy goods, household appliances, as well as items from the sector image and cell phone services. People love to change their cell phones during this period”, warns the manager.

On Friday, Magazine Luiza’s opening hours will be from 7 am to 6 pm, and on Saturday, the 8th, from 8 am to 6 pm.

Another retail chain that sells seasonally is Lojas Xavier, with four units in Franca. According to the administrative manager, Matheus Xavier, during this week the “Mega Saldão de Ano Novo” is in effect and, on the next 6th and 7th of January, Thursday and Friday, there will be the “Liquida Tudo” promotion.

Discounts reach 71%, include products from the entire furniture line and payments can, on some items, be divided into up to 12 interest-free installments. There will also be online offers on the network’s website.

The Via group, owner of the Casas Bahia and Ponto chains, the former Ponto Frio, announced liquidation with discounts of up to 70%.

Casas Bahia has been offering discounts on the website since the 30th and started this Monday, 3rd, a period of offers in physical stores. The network bets on the message “A lot of everything, with a lot of discount”, highlighting the large assortment of products with discounts, in the most varied categories, including cleaning products to diapers, appliances, electronics and other items with special prices and conditions.

According to the group’s press office, the product mix in Via’s physical stores and marketplace comprises 34 million items.

Ponto has also started its “Mega Master Super Saldão Liquida Ponto” and claims that it is carrying out a large stock-out. The list of discounted products includes televisions, through blenders and crockpots, to vehicle tires.

Without specifying the format, another large retailer with a unit in Franca, Lojas Cem, informed through its Supervision department that it will also carry out a major promotional action on Friday.