Nice gives negative answer to Palmeiras about Danilo Barbosa

Nice did not want to extend Danilo Barbosa’s loan. After an attempt at renewal by Palmeiras, the athlete returns to the French club to fulfill the contract.

Alviverde must make one last foray to stay with the player for the Club World Cup dispute, but on the athlete’s side, the tone is pessimistic as a change of decision by the French, so much so that Nice would like Danilo to be reintroduced to start training.

Danilo Barbosa was on loan at Alviverde until last Friday (31). To keep the wheel, Verdão should have notified Nice that it would pay 6.5 million euros (about R$ 40 million at the current rate). However, the board did not want to exercise the purchase and, therefore, contacted the French team to increase the link and the response was negative.

The defensive midfielder was unable to establish himself in the Greatest National Champion, despite having the confidence of Abel Ferreira and having played in the final against Libertadores. For Palmeiras, Danilo Barbosa played 30 games and one goal.

