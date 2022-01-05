Nikão will have a significant monthly cost at Inter

Nikão finalizes the last details to sign his contract with Inter. And, the last information we received is that the attacker will have a monthly gain that can reach a total of R$ 550,000 monthly.

That’s right. If you add salary, image, gloves and even some productivity, Nikão will spend half a million a month.

This amount reached this level mainly because it was free on the market. And, as it had no transfer value, it ends up having more money for the player.

Nikão earned R$ 250,000 at Athletico. And the first information from the businessmen is that it would come for something around R$ 450,000. However, now the new version is that trading has evolved to this level.

The people involved in the negotiations confirm that the best proposal is from Inter and he is coming to play at Beira-Rio.

At 29 years old, the striker wanted a change of scenery. He did six seasons at Athletico, became an idol and, for many people, is the greatest player in the history of Hurricane. After all, there are two South Americans and a Copa do Brasil.

That was one of the reasons Inter went looking for him. Bracks made it clear that the group needed athletes with titles on their resume.