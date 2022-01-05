“Nirvana’s Baby” loses lawsuit against the band over album cover

If you were a teenager in 1991, you must remember the album release. “Nevermind”, by the band Nirvana. In addition to the iconic songs, the album cover marked a generation: a naked baby appears swimming underwater with a US dollar bill on a hook.

Thirty years after the album’s release, nevermind has returned to the spotlight; but this time, for a judicial reason – judge Fernando Olguin, District Magistrate of California, rejected the suit brought by the baby on the cover (named Spencer Elden, now 30 years old) against the band.

In the lawsuit, Spencer Elden claimed to have been a victim of child sexual exploitation and said the cover depicted an image of child sexual abuse.

Nirvana’s Baby loses suit against the band over album cover.(Image: Disclosure | Nirvana | Nevermind)

Nirvana baby

In court, attorneys representing Spencer Elden argued that the album cover image was used as a “sex trafficking enterprise.”

For the defense, any distributions or profits made from sexually explicit images of a child create lasting responsibility and lifelong trauma. “This is common for all of our customers who are victims of actively marketed child pornography, regardless of how long ago the image was created”, lawyers told the American press.

On the other hand, attorneys for the band’s estate challenged saying Spencer Elden “Spent three decades cashing in on his celebrity as the ‘Nirvana Baby'”, recreating the image on the album’s 15th and 20th anniversaries and tattooing the album title on his chest.

Process rejected

California District Judge Fernando Olguin dismissed the lawsuit after Spencer Elden’s lawyers missed the Dec. 30 deadline to file a response to the band’s request to close the case.

Olguin has closed the case “with permission to amend,” which means Elden’s lawyers can resubmit a new claim with changes.

The cover of Nevermind

Where did the idea of unforgettable cover? In an interview with media outlets, the disc’s art director, Robert Fisher, explained that Kurt Cobain wanted an image of a baby being born underwater, but couldn’t find any good pictures. They then resorted to the idea of ​​a submerged baby.

According to the director, Kurt was the one who came up with the idea of ​​adding a hook to make it more threatening.

“We spent the afternoon just sitting around thinking about all the fun things we could hook up. One idea was a piece of meat, like a big raw steak. Another was a CD or something to symbolize the music. such a burrito?’ ‘Oh, there’s a dog, how about a dog?’ .it went on for hours. I don’t remember who said the dollar bill, but everyone was like, ‘This is really good,’ and that’s what it turned out to be. The whole process thing . Kurt didn’t come up with a big plan or a message he wanted to get across. Everything kind of came together organically, you know, it was like one step led to another step led to another.”

Nevermind is the second studio album by American rock band Nirvana, released on September 24, 1991 by DGC Records. On this album are songs known to the band, such as Smells Like Teen Spirit and eat as you are.