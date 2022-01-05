Nissan Leaf or Renault Zoe: Which Electric Car to Buy?







Among the electric cars without stratospheric price, the Nissan Leaf is the best seller in Brazil. It is also the sixth most economical electric car in the country, but its limited battery is starting to make room for other proposals. One of them is the Renault Zoe. Cars fall into different categories, but it’s still worth analyzing this 5-item strip: power, consumption, multimedia, safety and price.

The scoring criteria are as follows: 5 x 0 if one of the cars has an absurd advantage, 4 x 1 if it is a big advantage, 3 x 2 if the advantage is not too great; 2.5 x 2.5 if there is a tie. Therefore, each car can add a maximum of 25 points in the total of the five items analyzed. The purpose of this stub is to provide a quick comparison of just the five most important items for most consumers.

power

The Nissan Leaf is more powerful. Its electric motor has 110 kW (149 hp) against 99 kW (135 hp) of the Renault Zoe. Therefore, the Leaf is faster in acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h: 7.9 seconds against 9.5 seconds. The torque difference is also big: 320 Nm for the Leaf and 245 Nm for the Zoe. Nissan’s victory.





Consumption

The Leaf has a consumption of 17.2 kWh/100 km, while the Zoe consumes 20.0 kWh/100 km. However, in an electric car, this is not an advantage if the battery capacity is small. This is the weak point of the Nissan Leaf, which has a 40 kWh battery and thus offers a range of just 273 km. The Renault Zoe has a 52 kWh battery and can travel 385 km on a full charge. Therefore, Renault win on this item.

Multimedia

Both cars have cell phone mirroring, but only Zoe has a GPS navigator, which can be useful in places without an internet connection. Leaf has an item that is in the past: CD player. Let’s consider a tie on this item.

Safety

The Nissan Leaf is quite complete in safety. It has six airbags, lane change, frontal collision and rear cross traffic alerts, automatic emergency braking, signpost reader, adaptive autopilot, 360-degree camera and fatigue indicator. The Renault Zoe has only four airbags (the curtain is missing). As an advantage over the Leaf, the Zoe only has a headrest for all passengers. Nissan’s easy victory.

Price

With more equipment and being bigger and more spacious, the Leaf is much more expensive: R$293,790 in a single version. A hefty price tag for a car that doesn’t have a steering wheel depth adjustment, electric parking brake and Auto Hold (equipment available on Zoe). The Renault Zoe is competitive for R$229,990 (Intense) and even more for R$204,990 (Zen). The Zen version loses the following items: rear camera, parking sensors), blind spot alert and electric and photochromic mirrors. Renault’s easy victory.

Item nissan

leaf Renault

Conclusion

There was a tie in points, but our conclusion is that the Renault Zoe is worth buying. It is a more modern car that won in the two items that most influence the purchase of an electric car: consumption and price. The Leaf is bigger, more powerful and more comfortable, it would be a better purchase for road use, but the 273 km range is a factor that restricts its road use. The Zoe, despite being less powerful, is very good to drive and goes further: 385 km.

















If the objective is to use the car as a taxi, however, buying the Nissan Leaf is better, as the car has a great wheelbase (2,700 m) and a much larger trunk (435 liters against 338). In addition, it comes with leather seats and driver seat height adjustment, which helps to achieve a good driving position.