North Korea fires unidentified shell, accuses South Korean army

North Korea has launched an unidentified shell into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday (5).

According to the Japanese government, the projectile may have been a “ballistic missile”, it said on social media.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the possible ballistic missile had already fallen overboard at 8:23 am local time, and asked all transit vessels to pay attention to updates.

“It is very unfortunate that North Korea continues to launch missiles,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. “Japan’s government will continue to intensify surveillance.”

Kishida added that the government is still analyzing information about the bullet’s route and where it may have landed.

This is the first projectile launch since Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in October last year.

The underwater missile test came after weeks of tension in the Korean Peninsula, which saw increasing cooperation between Pyongyang and Seoul, while military boldness increased.

Last year, the country also accelerated its weapons testing program, including the late September launch of what it claimed was a new hypersonic missile. Pyongyang is prohibited from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons under international law.

The launch comes just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered a year-end speech in which he admitted there is a “food problem” in the country. The speech closed an important five-day meeting of the Korean Workers’ Party.

Kim also praised the military advances made during his tenth year in power, but made no specific mention of South Korea or the United States, other than a brief reference to political orientations for inter-Korean relations and foreign affairs.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said: “North Korea is signaling that neither the Omicron strain nor domestic food shortages will impede its aggressive missile development.”

“This test demonstrates the Kim regime’s contempt for domestic suffering. Instead of receiving humanitarian aid, Pyongyang is violating UN Security Council resolutions in ways that deserve further economic sanctions,” he said.

This content was originally created in English. original version