North Korea fires unidentified shell, says South Korean army | World

North Korea fired an unidentified shell into the sea, the South Korean military said on Wednesday (5, Tuesday night in Brasília), in what would be Pyongyang’s first military test in 2022.

The shell landed in the sea east of this Asian peninsula, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details about the launch.

Between September and October 2021, the communist country announced that it had successfully carried out tests of long-range cruise missiles, ballistic missiles launched from submarines and trains, in addition to what it called hypersonic missile testing.

Since then, Pyongyang’s military activity has stagnated while the communist regime has remained silent on requests for US negotiations.

At an important party meeting last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made no mention of the United States and called for further development of its military capabilities, in line with the strategy implemented in his ten-year term, which earned him significant international sanctions.

The country has abandoned negotiations over its nuclear program since dialogue between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump failed in 2019.

Trump’s successor, Democrat Joe Biden, has repeatedly affirmed the new government’s willingness to meet with North Korean representatives.

But so far, Pyongyang has belittled this offer and accused Washington of maintaining its “hostile” policy.