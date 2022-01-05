Number of Americans who left their jobs reached a record 4.5 million in November. understand the reasons

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans leaving their jobs reached a record 4.5 million in November, while job vacancies remain high. The data reinforces the persistent turnover in the job market and the willingness of Americans to seek better posts in the post-pandemic.

New world: In the dispute for workers in the US, they even pay applicant bonuses to go to the job interview

The increase in exits was broad across all sectors and pushed the dropout rate to 3%, corresponding to the record level last seen in September and suggesting that high numbers of people continued to leave their jobs voluntarily.

Meanwhile, the number of available jobs dropped to 10.6 million from 11.1 million revised upwards in October, according to data from the Job Opening and Job Turnover Survey, released by the Department of Labor on Tuesday.

The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists pointed to an increase of 11.1 million vacant jobs. Although the drop has been the biggest since April 2020, these vacancies remain well above pre-pandemic levels.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



‘Great Resignation’

The unprecedented level of layoffs, including a record 1 million in the leisure and hospitality sector alone, suggests a persistent struggle for employers to retain talent.

Since the beginning of the post-pandemic recovery, the US has seen a massive exodus of workers from the market. As of April, when the first spike in layoffs was recorded, nearly four million Americans a month decided to leave the active job market on their own.

And in many cases the resignation occurs without the guarantee of another job or even the intention to look for one.

Return from home office: Specialist warns of the return of ‘power games’ in the return to offices

The phenomenon has been called “The Great Resignation”. Among the reasons for the abandonment of vacancies are dissatisfaction with the current job, changes in the way of seeing the job and a demand for layoffs still repressed from the time of confinement.

Not even the end of the aid programs paid by the American government to alleviate the effects of the pandemic, which were ended in early September, managed to stop the outflow.

Another effect of the abandonment of vacancies by Americans can be seen in the increase in the number of strikes in the country. With fewer workers available, employees gained more power to bargain with bosses.

And those who are already unionized have more strength to go on strike if their demands are not met. As of December 15 last year, 250 strikes had already taken place in the country, according to a survey by Cornell University.

Tesla: Showroom in Chinese province accused of genocide becomes target of protests

But the month’s increase in hiring showed that companies were able to make at least some progress in filling vacancies.

The data comes ahead of the Labor Department’s monthly employment report, the so-called “payroll,” which will be released on Friday. The forecast is that the country will have generated 420,000 vacancies in the month of December.

Leap of layoffs

The report released on Tuesday reflected unprecedented dropouts in accommodation and food services, while the transport and storage industry registered the second highest number of resignations ever recorded. Dropouts also increased notably in the health area.

On the way back to the office: Worst of both worlds — keep Zooming in the workplace

An increase in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks could impact both the supply of workers and the number of open positions, if more Americans backed down from activities like travel and dining, and businesses struggled to stay open.

Vacancies decreased in accommodation and food services, construction and manufacturing of non-durable goods. The biggest drops occurred in the South and Center-West regions.

The total number of hires changed little in November, at 6.7 million. Dismissals and layoffs were also constant.