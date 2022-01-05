Nursing beds in SUS for Covid are with maximum capacity in BH | Minas Gerais

The infirmary beds for Covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS), in Belo Horizonte, they reach maximum capacity, according to a bulletin released by the city on Tuesday (4). The total index is at 75.1%, red alert level. The occupation of ICU beds is 64.1% and the average number of transmission per infected (RT) reached 1.17.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, said that “patients with flu conditions, still without results for Covid-19, may also be hospitalized in the wards, as the symptoms are very similar”.

Eleven people would be waiting for a spot. There are 220 beds for 231 patients. The number of vacancies is the same since December 18th.

When asked whether people with respiratory symptoms could seek care, even with the capacity, and where the 11 patients awaiting a vacancy would be, the city hall said that:

“The Covid ICU occupancy rate above 100% presented in the Epidemiological and Assistance Bulletin does not indicate that the excess number represents a queue. According to the health institutions that forward the data to the Municipal Health Department for monitoring the occupancy rate, these patients beyond 100% are admitted to hospitals using all the resources that a patient with this profile needs, such as supplies and equipment”.

Queue to enter the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Health Center, in Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday (4) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Also according to the statement, the capital of Minas Gerais has 296,207 confirmed cases of the disease and recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,096 deaths.

The occupation is a consequence of the high demand for patients with respiratory symptoms in Emergency Care Units (UPAs). The g1 has been showing, over the past two weeks, the desperation of many people who spend hours waiting for a doctor.

According to the Monday (3) bulletin, Belo Horizonte completed 100.5% of those vaccinated with the 1st dose or single dose. The number of vaccinated with the 2nd dose is 93%, and 24.2% with the booster or additional dose.