NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 3050, The Company’s Cheapest Ray Tracing GPU

In addition to a brief introduction to the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia announced a new entry-level desktop GPU at CES 2022: the RTX 3050.

The RTX 3050 is based on the Ampere architecture and aims to bring Ray Tracing to gamers who want 60 frames per second in 1080p, according to the company. The card has 2560 CUDA cores and a Clock Boost speed of 1.78GHz. It also offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 14Gbps memory clock, 2nd generation RT Cores for Ray Tracing and 3rd generation NVIDIA Tensor Cores that allow AI-based DLSS.

The RTX 3050 has a starting price of $249 (about R$1,415 in direct conversion without fees), which is about US$80 cheaper than the RTX 3060 when talking about launch price and makes the 3050 the cheapest card from NVIDIA with Ray Tracing and DLSS. This card does not have a Founder’s Edition model and must be purchased from one of NVIDIA’s partners.

The RTX 3050 board will be available (theoretically) for purchase on January 27th. And you can see NVIDIA’s full presentation through our live stream below:

