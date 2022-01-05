Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) calls a meeting to incorporate a mobile unit, which will be sold

Oi Móvel/Oi telecommunications store in São Paulo (Photo: Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images)

Under judicial reorganization, Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) informed in a material fact this Tuesday (4) that its board of directors approved the convening of a general meeting of shareholders, for January 27, to deliberate on the merger proposal, by the company, from its subsidiary Oi Móvel SA.

According to the company, the proposal is in line with the provisions of the Judicial Reorganization Plan and its amendment, approved at the General Meeting of Creditors and ratified by the court of the 7th Business Court of the Judicial District of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The Company also highlighted that the Merger was submitted and is still subject to the prior consent of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which may establish conditions in the event of granting said consent.

How will Oi Móvel be incorporated

Oi Móvel has 100% of its shares held by the company and both companies are engaged in the exploration of telecommunications services and activities necessary or useful for the execution of these services.

As a result of the Merger, says the relevant fact, Oi Móvel will be extinguished and its net assets, valued at R$ 1.073 billion – according to the appraisal report of its accounting net equity on September 30, 2021, prepared by Meden Consultoria Empresarial – , will be incorporated into the Company’s equity.

“Since this is a merger of a company whose shares are fully held by Oi, the Merger will not result in an increase in Oi’s shareholders’ equity, given that Oi already has the consolidated record of Oi Móvel in its consolidated financial statements, by equity equivalence, so that Oi will not have its capital stock altered, nor will there be any dilution for its shareholders as a result of the Merger”, wrote the company.

According to Oi, the Merger represents one of the corporate reorganization operations provided for in the Judicial Reorganization Plan, with a view to optimizing operations and increasing the results of Oi and its direct and indirect subsidiaries.

In addition, the company informed that it seeks to obtain a more efficient and adequate structure for the implementation of the proposals foreseen in its Strategic Plan and for the continuity of the activities of the Oi Companies.

“The unification of the operations of Oi Móvel and Oi, through the consolidation of their activities, should bring administrative and economic benefits, with cost reduction and generation of synergy gains, generating greater efficiency in the provision of services, reinforcing the necessary steps for the transformation of the company”, he added.

Regarding costs, the company estimates that they are approximately R$27.932 million, including expenses with the appraiser, fees, fees, publications, translations, attorney/consulting fees, personnel migration and systemic development.

