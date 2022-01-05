Olinda cancels street carnival and promises financial aid for those who depend on revelry | Pernambuco

The city of Olinda announced this Wednesday (5) the cancellation of the street carnival in 2022 for the second consecutive year and promised financial assistance for those who depend on the party. At a press conference, the management stated that the reason is to prevent the spread of Covid-19, taking into account, also, the increase in cases of influenza.

According to the mayor of the city, Professor Lupércio (Solidarity), the decision was built over time. He also said that the priority is the health of residents and tourists (see video above).

“Without pride on our part, the Olinda carnival is known worldwide, which generates direct and indirect jobs. A carnival, even decentralized, in which more than 4 million people circulate”, he stated.

According to Suzana Ribeiro, secretary of Health in the municipality, there is concern about new variants of the coronavirus, such as omicron.

“You can’t have a carnival when we talk about responsibility and empathy for those thousand lives that were lost,” he said, referring to the 1,034 deaths recorded in the city.

1 of 2 Frevo umbrellas stand out in the crowded streets of Olinda’s carnival in 2020, before the pandemic — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press/Arquivo Frevo umbrellas stand out in the crowded streets of Olinda’s carnival in 2020, before the pandemic — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press/Arquivo

To help professionals who work at carnival, the city said it will create investment lines for professionals who work at carnival. There are R$ 3 million in two axes, the first being called Auxílio do Carnaval, and the second, Circuito Cultural: Fomento à Cultura.

The first is aimed at those who work in the popular and traditional culture of the city, in addition to street vendors who work at carnival. According to the Department of Culture, the aid should follow the pattern of what was granted in 2021, but details are still being defined. The novelty is that street vendors registered with the city hall should also benefit.

In 2021, artists, associations and groups received 35% of the fee paid in the 2020 carnival. The established limit was R$ 10 thousand. Collectors registered in recycling cooperatives received R$ 250. The forecast is that these points will be maintained.

The other axis was created to encourage the holding of municipal festivals, with a public notice for the conception and execution of multicultural festivals.

Among the municipal festivals mentioned are the Craft Beer Festival, Tapioca Festival and Olinda Dá Gosto Festival, among others. The selection must be made by referees of public and notorious knowledge and people with knowledge in cultural areas. There is still no information about the selection process and deadlines.

2 of 2 Midnight Man 2020 in Olinda — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press 2020 Midnight Man in Olinda — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

“Carnival is the apotheosis of a work, of our history, of the tradition of our city. Based on that, we set up a plan to contemplate the production chain and bring it to us, so that we can financially support and maintain our culture and our history”, declared the mayor.

Professor Lupércio also stated that the definition of private parties should be left to the state government. Currently, the parties can bring together up to 7.5 thousand people or 80% of the capacity of the place where they are held, whichever is smaller.

“We will be based in the state government, according to the decree of the state government, so much so that we are already doing this work, in line with it. let’s wait like this [festa privada] it will stay to place or not here in Olinda either”, said the mayor.

Management of Homem da Meia Noite announces that it will not hold a parade in the 2022 carnival

Until the last update of this article, there was no definition of the state government about carnival. Associations such as Homem da Meia-Noite, Pitombeira dos Quatro Cantos and Eu Acho É Little have already announced that they are not going to parade through the streets this year.

The ban on carnival was recommended by the Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium, which brings together the nine states in the region. The decision mainly took into account the risk of contamination by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In December, the secretary of Tourism and Leisure of the state, Rodrigo Novaes, stated that the possibility of exchanging street carnival in 2022 for parades and presentations of carnival blocks in closed spaces such as stadiums, clubs and exhibition parks was being studied.

Any decision must go through the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, headed by the State Health Department (SES).