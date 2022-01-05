Ômicron affects upper respiratory tract, says WHO study

Photo: iStock

An agency expert says that the fact that the variant does not reach the lungs is good news, but urges caution as more analysis is needed; in South Africa, where it was discovered, a large rise in new cases has not led to an increase in deaths.

The World Health Organization, WHO, confirmed this Tuesday that several studies indicate that Ômicron variant of Covid-19 most affects the upper respiratory tract.

In Geneva, the epidemiologist of the UN agency, Abdi Mahamud, explained that the fact of the variant was good news. not reach the lungs like the other strains of the coronavirus.

Vaccinate 70% of the population is a priority

Expert Abdi Mahamud recalled that more scientific analysis is needed to understand how Ômicron works in the body. However, he guarantees that evidence obtained in South Africa, where the variant was discovered, indicates that the Existing vaccines continue to protect against disease, especially decreasing the risk of hospitalization or severe symptoms of Covid-19.

According to Mahamud, the challenge remains the same: to make the most vulnerable population receive the doses of the immunizing agent, so that the goal of having 70% of the world population fully vaccinated by the middle of this year.

Vaccination prevents severe symptoms

The WHO epidemiologist cited the example of South Africa, where despite a large increase in new cases of Covid-19, there was no increase in deaths.

Abdi Mahamud pointed out that countries cannot “push a path out of the pandemic” while Ômicron is spreading quite heavily.

Before the holiday season, 128 countries had reported cases of the new variant. The epidemiologist guarantees that vaccines protect, but warns that unimmunized people can be heavily hit by Ômicron, however “light” this strain may come to be.

According to the WHO specialist, the coronavirus is easier to replicate in crowded environments, with little ventilation and where there are unvaccinated people.

Mahamud also said that most infected people are already free of the virus between five to seven days after the first symptoms, depending on the immune system of each. Still, the WHO recommends 14-day isolation for positive cases.

Source: UN News