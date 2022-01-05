Ômicron can also cause less severe conditions in the elderly, study suggests

Research conducted by scientists in the United States indicates that elderly people infected with the Ômicron variant may also develop less severe cases of the disease compared to infections with the Delta variant.

THE study, available on Medrxiv, has not yet been peer reviewed.

The researchers analyzed data from patients from health services in the USA, observing aspects that can signal the severity of the condition, from the search for an emergency medical service, through hospitalization and even the need for admission to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and mechanical ventilation.

The data examined were for different periods: when the Delta variant was responsible for most cases and then when Ômicron emerged and became the predominant strain.

The data demonstrated that cases recorded during the period of Ômicron dominance had less severe developments than those that occurred during the period when Delta prevailed.

The research does not clarify, however, whether this lower risk is due to the characteristics of the variant or whether it is related to vaccination.

The rate of hospitalizations during the Ômicron period, for example, accounted for less than half the percentage of admissions during the Delta period. Only cases of first infection by SARS-CoV-2 were analyzed.

To verify whether the results also applied to the elderly population, the scientists analyzed data referring to people over 65 years of age.

In this case, they only evaluated the search for emergency medical services and hospitalizations, since cases of ICU admission and mechanical ventilation represented an insufficient sample size for the research.

They then found that, as in other age groups, there was a decrease in the search for emergency and hospitalization of people over 65 years in the period of prevalence of Ômicron.

The study also proposed a comparison between two distinct periods, both with a predominance of Delta, and identified that there was no decrease in severe cases between them.

The observation indicates that the reduction in severe cases of Covid-19 in the period of Ômicron prevalence may, in fact, be related to the lower risk that the variant may represent, including for the elderly.