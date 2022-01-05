Ômicron is not just a common cold, warns WHO | National Newspaper

The World Health Organization warned, on Tuesday (4), that although studies indicate that omicron causes a milder Covid, the disease is not a common cold..

WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud warned: “Wherever the omicron goes, it is a matter of weeks before it becomes dominant.”

He gave the example of Denmark, one of the countries with the highest concentration of cases in the world. There, the alpha variant took about two weeks to double the number of cases. The omicron did this in just two days. And he stressed:

“Even with a historical look in the literature, we have never seen a virus so transmissible in an outbreak.”

Abdi Mahamud highlighted that more and more studies are emerging indicating that omicrons especially affect the upper part of the respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms, unlike previous variants, which affected the lungs and caused severe pneumonia.

The WHO incident manager said this could be good news, but we need more studies to prove it. The certainty so far is the importance of vaccination.

“We have a good number of studies that reinforce what we have seen from South Africa: that the vaccine protects against hospitalization, serious illness and death, and that is what they were developed for”, he pointed out.

In his words, the challenge is to make vaccination reach vulnerable populations.

The World Health Organization’s leading epidemiologist has stressed it out: omicron is not a common cold. On a social network, Maria Van Kerkhove posted that although some reports indicate a reduced risk of hospitalization by omicron compared to delta, there are still many people infected, sick and dying.