Omicron variant of Covid-19 already represents 50% of new cases in the city of SP | São Paulo

The omicron variant of Covid-19 already represents 50% of the prevalence of new confirmed cases of the disease in the city of São Paulo, according to a survey released on Tuesday (4) by the city hall.

At the moment, the municipality counts 69 cases of the new variant. The data are preliminary, and the genetic sequencing of the disease variants was carried out in partnership with the Butantan Institute.

Since the discovery of the delta variant, which is still prevalent in the capital, the city government says it has not interrupted and always expanded the genomic monitoring of new diagnoses.

Every week, the Municipal Health Department sends to the Butantan Institutes, of Tropical Medicine at USP, and Adolfo Lutz, about 300 samples for analysis, genomic sequencing and case monitoring, which represents about 40% of the positive samples.

This is a representative sample number, since the genotyping process is used precisely to monitor the types of strains circulating in the city.

At least 24 residents of the city of São Paulo were diagnosed with the flu and Covid-19 at the same time since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released on Tuesday (4) by the Health Department of the capital.

The double infection is known as “flurone”, a combination of the words “flu”, which is flu in English, with part of the word “coronavirus”.

In the capital of São Paulo, there are reports from hospitals that identified the double infection by influenza virus and coronavirus with diagnoses made in the same week or even on the same day.

In other places in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro and Ceará, there are also records of “flurone” (see the video below).

In São Paulo, journalist Giulia Fernandez received confirmation for Covid-19 and Influenza on the same occasion. The tests were carried out on December 20 at a private hospital.

“As my symptoms started on the same day and I had a test on the same day, and both were positive, the isolation period was the same, 10 days. But they were very complicated days, four days in bed that I couldn’t get up, and the from that I improved little by little,” he said.

The double treatment also took place at the home of accountant Mario Martins Bastos Junior. Both he and his wife were diagnosed with Covid-19. Before that, the 19-year-old son was tested positive for Influenza.

The test results are two days apart: December 28th for influenza and December 30th for Covid-19.

“My son is fine, the three of us are fine, medicated, the only thing that is disturbing the most is the dry cough,” said the accountant.

How are the symptoms and treatment

Doctors heard by TV Globo explained that the double infection should not necessarily bring an increase in the symptoms of both diseases.

According to infectologist Mirian Dal’Ben, from the Hospital Sírio Libanês, the double infection does not increase the chances of death nor does it make the illnesses lighter.

“The important thing is that people need to know that we still don’t have anything in science that tells us that taking both things at the same time increases the chances of the person dying or making the disease perhaps lighter. Neither. “, said the doctor.

“We end up having to monitor the two diseases as we would if the person had caught it independently,” he explained.

Public and private hospitals in the city of São Paulo have registered an increase in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, which has caused queues and longer waiting times for care. In municipal emergency rooms, patients claim that the wait can take up to 6 hours.

Hospitals São Camilo, Beneficência Portuguesa, Einstein and Santa Catarina confirmed a sudden increase in patients.

In addition to the Influenza A and B viruses, which cause the flu, the circulation of other viruses may also be behind the sudden growth of a “set of respiratory illnesses,” according to doctors.

Hospitalizations for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases have also increased. The moving average of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the state returned to grow after 6 months of decline, according to government data.