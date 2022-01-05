Ômicron will make CBF and clubs change health protocol at the start of the season

Europe and the United States raised the alert in December. The neighbors are already beginning to break records of cases, and now it’s the turn of Brazilian football — affected as the whole country — to analyze how the return of the season will be in view of the wave of Ômicron, the new variant of Covid-19.

There is still no significant number of cases of infected in clubs, as few squads started to return, last Monday, from vacation. Others reappear in the next few days or just next week. But cases are already beginning to appear as the tests are carried out. Botafogo and Vasco, for example, have already had to sideline some athletes because of Covid-19.





At Vasco, six athletes tested positive in the re-presentation: Luis Cangá and Matías Galarza were the first; then Nenê, Riquelme, Léo Matos and Thiago Rodrigues joined their companions in the quarantine, which should last 10 days. At Botafogo, for now, only Rafael will have to isolate. He and three other club employees are with Covid-19.

The yellow light has already been given by the organizations that take care of football in the country. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) started meetings to define the sanitary protocol in competitions last night. The expectation is that by the end of the week there will be some draft of the new document, which, according to the organisation’s medical coordinator, Jorge Pagura, could be more rigorous as of February:

— We are analyzing the European championships and events in the United States, as well as data from the main countries. This new variant will require adaptations compared to last season. Our requirements must be compatible with the definition of the local health authorities. We are also awaiting official data in Brazil and also the applicability of the new isolation period in relation to Ômicron.

Currently, the CBF requires testing 72 hours in advance for those who do not have antibodies or have not had Covid-19 or have had a positive PCR or antibody test for more than six months. The isolation period is 10 days.

This week, the Rio de Janeiro Football Federation is also studying changes in the guidelines for the Campeonato Carioca, which begins at the end of the month.

— The CBF has already requested that all clubs in Serie A and B send a list of all vaccinated players and committee members, what were the vaccines and the period, who tested positive. For now, only those who played the B are experiencing this. It was only on the first day, with the testing, that we were able to understand the situation. We will do routine testing throughout the pre-season — says Vasco’s doctor, Marcos Teixeira, noting that the care of the main waves of the pandemic will be resumed. — Everyone goes back to wearing a mask, for example, and every other measure.

— We reinforced health protocols, the importance of the vaccination card and warned that the situation requires permanent care. We are frequently testing athletes and football officials — highlighted the Botafogo doctor, Caio Senise.

At Flamengo, which is re-presented in stages, everyone will be tested according to the club’s protocol of weekly PCR and antibody exams. The medical department will intensify cardiac assessments, with exercise tests, Doppler, among other preventive exams, which may indicate possible problems. The club highlighted that all athletes are vaccinated with both doses and contracted Covid-19 at least once. The other non-pharmacological care will also continue.

Cases in Argentina

With the increase in cases in the country — the moving average of infected people grew 153% on the first working day of the year — the tendency is for Brazilian clubs to repeat their Argentine neighbors. There, the record for new daily cases was broken a week ago, with 50,000 infected.

The reflex in football was immediate. After the holiday season, 14 of the 18 clubs that reappeared this week have Covid-19 players. In total, until yesterday, there were 101 infected among athletes and members of technical committees. Vélez Sarsfield leads the list with 12 people, including striker Lucas Pratto, formerly of Atlético-MG and São Paulo. Boca Juniors counts 10 contaminated.

The wave of the Ômicron variant also affected the planning of River Plate, which would make the pre-season in Miami and decided to move to Patagonia in light of the explosion of infections.