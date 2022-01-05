On a day of optimism abroad, Ibovespa operates between gains and losses

(Shutterstock)

The Ibovespa opened on a high this Tuesday (4), at 10:22 am (Brasilia time), but soon started to fall and retreated at 11:30 am, 0.68%, to 103,175 points. On a day with little movement in the domestic scenario, the index returns to operating detached from abroad, with investors monitoring fiscal risks.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures are up, respectively, 0.31% and 0.28% – yesterday, the two US indices closed at their all-time highs. The future of Nasdaq, in turn, is up 0.19%.

Part of the optimism out there is caused by the fact that Ômicron is increasingly seen as a less aggressive version. Today, WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud told reporters in Geneva that the thesis that the new variant infects the upper respiratory tract more often, causing fewer cases of severe pneumonia, is increasingly confirmed.

“According to John Hopkins University, cases of the new variant set a new record on American soil, but remain below the peak of contaminations recorded previously”, explained XP in its morning call. “News about the high transmissibility of the virus in line with milder symptoms seems to calm the markets.”

In addition to Ômicron, overseas is driven by macroeconomic data publication

Between late Monday night and early this morning, a series of macroeconomic data releases also helped to propagate the mood of optimism in international markets.

For starters, China and Japan had their industrial PMIs better than consensus. The first country came in with a reading of 54.3, against an expected 54.2. The second, with 50.9, compared to 50 for the consensus. “The figure for China shows an improvement in the country’s manufacturing activity in December, despite the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic,” says XP.

The data helped to push the price of a ton of iron ore, which closed up 0.70%, at US$ 123.12, at the port of Qingdao and 2.23% at the port of Dalian, at US$ 108, 42. This positive oscillation explains part of the increase of 1.10% at Vale (VALE3) and 0.78% at CSN (CSNA3).

In addition to China, countries in Europe published a battery of data, seen mostly as positive. In the UK, the industrial PMI for December had a reading of 57.9, compared to an expected 57.6. Consumer credit in the Queen’s country also surprised, at 1.233 billion pounds in November, compared to a consensus of 0.8 billion.

In Germany, retail sales advanced 0.60% in November, with experts projecting a drop of 0.5%. The unemployment rate in Europe’s biggest economy came in at 5.2% in December, down from the 5.3% consensus.

Finally, in France, consumer inflation increased by 0.2% in December, compared to 0.4% in the immediately previous month.

“Strong retail sales data in Germany raise hopes for a steady economic recovery despite the rise in Covid-19 cases. In France, inflation stabilized in December, supporting the European Central Bank’s argument that price pressures may be close to peaking,” comments XP.

In Brazil, Ibovespa has a day without major events

In Brazil, the day does not have the release of important economic data or political events. The market is partially monitoring the departure of President Jair Bolsonaro from the hospital, after intestinal problems, and should continue to keep an eye on speeches involving the country’s fiscal situation – after the government leader in the Chamber defended a review of the spending ceiling yesterday.

In addition, there is also pressure from federal civil servants for readjustments, which also makes investors aware.

The yield curve operates mixed. DI contracts maturing in February 2023 drop 13 basis points to 11.87%. Those for February 2025 rise 18 basis points, to 10.91% The DI maturing in February 2027 rises 5 basis points, to 10.90%, and maturing in February 2029 drops 9 points, to 10, 99%.

The commercial dollar has another high day, rising 0.56%, to R$5.694 for purchases and R$5.695 for sales. Exchange performance partially follows international behavior – the DXY index, which compares the US currency with other world currencies, rose by 0.20%.

Some news coming from abroad may still weigh heavily here. “On the agenda, the release of the December manufactured ISM and the November JOLTS in the US are expected. The market is also looking forward to the decision of OPEC +, which will meet virtually at the end of the day and should maintain its plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in February”, comments XP.

WTI crude rose 0.50% to trade at $76.49. The Brent barrel advances 0.57%, to US$ 79.43. The rise in oil, however, is not enough to pull Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3; PETR4), which operate without exact direction, with investors monitoring the decision of producing countries.

