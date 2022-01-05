One child dies and 8 are injured after bouncy castle is hit by wind in Spain

MISLATA, Spain — An eight-year-old girl died after an inflatable toy shaped like a castle was blown away on Tuesday in Mislata, in the province of Valencia, Spain. Eight other children were injured in the accident. A four-year-old girl is in serious condition. The tragedy comes less than a month after the death of six minors in Australia who were in the same type of toy, also suspended by a wind.

Covid-19: Biology teacher arrested after vaccinating student at home in US

📹 Video of them @BombersValencia In the area of ​​the incident to the site of Mislata, review the installations to discard that there are low-unflable atrapats. Our three thousand recovery projects have the least effects that have been sustained by the mitjans sanitaris. pic.twitter.com/0yIZTVlzXj — Bombers Consortium VLC (@BombersValencia) January 4, 2022

The accident in Europe took place at a fair in the Canaleta park around 20:00 local time. The four-year-old girl was flung several meters away from the castle in a stall at the fair, while the fatal victim fell headfirst towards the ground. According to witnesses, due to the bad weather, there were fewer people in the place compared to the previous days.

Young Noemí, 24, was walking her dog when she witnessed the tragedy. To the newspaper Las Provincias, he told that he saw when one side of the toy lifted.

“The children fell to the other side and the first reaction we had was to lift the castle to see if there was anyone below. The older girl was unconscious on the floor. They raised her hand and she didn’t respond. The children cried a lot. Then came the firefighters and ambulances – he said.

Investigation

Mislata City Council declared official mourning until Friday and suspended all events scheduled for this week, including a traditional Reis Magos parade to be held this Wednesday. The city’s mayor, Carlos Fernández Bielsa, ordered the opening of an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

Tragedy:Elderly person dies after 30 meter fall in Hawaii volcano

“There are no words of comfort. A real tragedy. This is a very sad day for Mislata,” wrote the mayor on Twitter.

The local government left the documentation it had received at the disposal of the National Police to approve the assembly of the toy at the fair. There is an annual certificate of inspection of the attraction; a final certificate of installations issued by an engineer and provided by the company that manages the fair; liability insurance; a statement of responsibility and an attraction design and emergency plan.